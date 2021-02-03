See Our Current Investments

Titan’s Iguana assay results confirm gold grades and widths

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Feb 3, 2021, in Mining

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) has reported assay results for the Iguana Prospect that support the interpreted widths and extent of the Iguana vein corridor, hosting approximately 375,000 ounces of the existing 2.1 million ounce gold foreign resource estimation (Canadian NI 43-101 compliant) for the Dynasty Gold Project.

It is important to note that the information relating to Mineral Resource Estimates for the Dynasty Gold Project is a foreign estimate and is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code.

Dynasty is an advanced stage exploration project located in the Loja Province of southern Ecuador that currently hosts a foreign resource estimate of 2.1 million ounces averaging 4.5 g/t gold reported in compliance with Canadian NI 43-101 standards.

The project comprises five concessions totalling 139 square kilometres and includes three concessions as shown on the following map that received an Environmental Authorisation in early 2016 and is fully permitted for exploration and small-scale mining.

The Iguana Prospect is not a priority target for larger bulk tonnage potential, as is the case outlined in drill results from the Cerro Verde Prospect, where mineralised halos surrounding veins are delivering 3 to 5 times wider mineralised zones.

However, to define key structural controls for the high-grade shoots, and extensions of mineralisation both along strike and at depth within the context of the larger Dynasty Gold Project, the high-grade nature of the veining at the Iguana Prospect merits further investigation.

Reported results are for assayed intervals from the first 20 holes totalling 4,550 metres of the current 12,000 metre diamond drilling campaign.

Some of the better intercepts in historical drilling at Iguana from levels of less than 100 metres included 8.5 metres at 13.9 grams gold and 55 g/t silver, as well as 6.7 metres at 4.1 g/t gold and 43 g/t silver.

Some of the assays just received from Iguana as shown in the following map included 2.7 metres at 7.5 g/t gold and 38 g/t silver, as well as broader intercepts such as 8.5 metres at 2.2 g/t gold and 11 g/t silver.

All drillholes intersect veining in the Iguana corridor

All reported drillholes intersect veining in the Iguana corridor, with 19 holes reporting significant intercepts across multiple vein structures.

Recent drilling focused on a 560-metre segment of the Iguana vein corridor, an initial step toward an 80 metre by 40 metre spaced drill pattern.

Overall, recent drilling has returned results similar in tenor and extent to historical drill results.

Additional detailed structural analysis that will increase confidence in linking recent drilling results to historical results is in progress.

Commenting on the significance of the recent results in the context of the broader Dynasty Project, Titan Minerals managing director, Laurie Marsland said, “Drilling at Dynasty is progressing well and despite some delays, is moving ahead across each of the prospects.

‘’Importantly, we are pleased to see assay results for Iguana confirm the grade, previous interpreted widths and extent of the Iguana vein corridor.

‘’Modelling work in support of the planned JORC compliant update to the resource estimate for Dynasty is well advanced.

‘’The team is looking forward to drilling activity progressing onto our priority target, the Cerro Verde Prospect area.

‘’Re-sampling at Cerro Verde has demonstrated the potential for a significant increase in the volume of material that will define the JORC resource at Dynasty.”


Where to invest $1,000 right now

When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.

The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.

They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.

Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.


SEE THE PORTFOLIO

tags

CERRO VERDE IGUANA PROSPECT DYNASTY GOLD PROJECT GOLD ASSAYS

Like this article? You may like...

PolarX’s shares surge as it identifies high grade gold and silver Nelson Resources in search of the next 7.7 million ounce Tropicana Thomson builds position in gold prospective Lachlan Fold Belt Minbos delivers on all fronts as shares surge 40%
January 25th

Titan collates target identification data for maiden drilling campaign
September 21st

Titan awarded full ownership of Jerusalem Gold Project
August 24th

Titan divests non-core assets, looks to high impact gold drilling campaign

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X