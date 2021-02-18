See Our Current Investments

Thomson searches for riches in the Lachlan Fold Belt

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Feb 18, 2021, in Mining

Thomson Resources (ASX:TMZ) has completed the 15 hole/2000 metre Phase 3 reverse circulation drilling program at the Harry Smith Gold Project in the Lachlan Fold Belt in NSW which targeted a number of areas identified for follow-up from the December 2020 RC drill program.

Assay results should be to hand in the next 2 to 3 weeks, and given the highly prospective nature of the territory that was drilled, share price catalysts could be on the horizon.

The rig used at Harry Smith has now mobilised to the Mallee Hen gold prospect, also in the Lachlan Fold Belt, a highly prospective area that has been host to some of Australia’s largest gold and copper-gold discoveries.

Mallee Hen is about 15 kilometres north-east of the Harry Smith gold project as shown below.

The historic Mallee Hen mine was worked up until 1917, and it was described as “exceptionally rich” in contemporary reports, with the quartz vein being worked with two shafts and on four levels to a depth of 52 metres for production of more than 5,000 ounces of gold.

Obviously, with modern mining techniques and the ability to conduct deeper drilling this could be a promising prospect for Thompson.

The geology is similar to Harry Smith with gold hosted by quartz veining.

Modern exploration has consisted of only sparse rock chip sampling and one line of soil samples, 20 metres north-west of the main shaft.

Samples were 10 metre spaced and returned up to 0.86 g/t gold.

Four sieve size fractions were analysed by fire assay, and eight of the 12 samples returned highly anomalous gold results as shown below.

No follow-up exploration was undertaken at the time as the results were viewed as possibly due to contamination.

Further, no drilling has taken place at this historic gold mine, and on this basis, Thomson intends to test the prospect with an initial six shallow RC holes.

Following completion of drilling at Mallee Hen the drilling rig will mobilise to the Bygoo Tin Project which is located in relatively close proximity as indicated above.

Management will conduct resource and extensional drilling and will then move if time permits to Bald Hill to follow up previous drilling intercepts.

Both projects are located in the Lachlan Fold Belt in NSW.


Where to invest $1,000 right now

When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.

The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.

They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.

Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.


SEE THE PORTFOLIO

tags

LACHLAN FOLD BELT GOLD DRILLING MALLEE HEN PROSPECT

Like this article? You may like...

Nelson commissions second drill rig to test Tropicana territory Minbos raises $7.3 million to fully fund DFS Thomson delivers promising early stage results at Chillagoe Aldoro commences FLTEM survey at Nardee Ni-Cu-PGE project
February 17th

Thomson delivers promising early stage results at Chillagoe
February 4th

Thomson Resources positioned to benefit from Wilga Downs success
January 28th

Thomson builds position in gold prospective Lachlan Fold Belt

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X