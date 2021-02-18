Thomson searches for riches in the Lachlan Fold Belt
Thomson Resources (ASX:TMZ) has completed the 15 hole/2000 metre Phase 3 reverse circulation drilling program at the Harry Smith Gold Project in the Lachlan Fold Belt in NSW which targeted a number of areas identified for follow-up from the December 2020 RC drill program.
Assay results should be to hand in the next 2 to 3 weeks, and given the highly prospective nature of the territory that was drilled, share price catalysts could be on the horizon.
The rig used at Harry Smith has now mobilised to the Mallee Hen gold prospect, also in the Lachlan Fold Belt, a highly prospective area that has been host to some of Australia’s largest gold and copper-gold discoveries.
Mallee Hen is about 15 kilometres north-east of the Harry Smith gold project as shown below.
The historic Mallee Hen mine was worked up until 1917, and it was described as “exceptionally rich” in contemporary reports, with the quartz vein being worked with two shafts and on four levels to a depth of 52 metres for production of more than 5,000 ounces of gold.
Obviously, with modern mining techniques and the ability to conduct deeper drilling this could be a promising prospect for Thompson.
The geology is similar to Harry Smith with gold hosted by quartz veining.
Modern exploration has consisted of only sparse rock chip sampling and one line of soil samples, 20 metres north-west of the main shaft.
Samples were 10 metre spaced and returned up to 0.86 g/t gold.
Four sieve size fractions were analysed by fire assay, and eight of the 12 samples returned highly anomalous gold results as shown below.
No follow-up exploration was undertaken at the time as the results were viewed as possibly due to contamination.
Further, no drilling has taken place at this historic gold mine, and on this basis, Thomson intends to test the prospect with an initial six shallow RC holes.
Following completion of drilling at Mallee Hen the drilling rig will mobilise to the Bygoo Tin Project which is located in relatively close proximity as indicated above.
Management will conduct resource and extensional drilling and will then move if time permits to Bald Hill to follow up previous drilling intercepts.
Both projects are located in the Lachlan Fold Belt in NSW.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.