Thomson Resources positioned to benefit from Wilga Downs success
DevEx Resources Limited (ASX: DEV) has received encouraging results from the first diamond drill hole (20WD001) completed at its Wilga Downs Project, located within the well-endowed Cobar Basin region of NSW.
This is promising news for Thomson Resources Ltd (ASX:TMZ) as DevEx has an Earn-In Agreement with the company for the Wilga Downs granted tenement EL8136.
Key terms include DevEx committing to spend $90,000 on the tenement in the first 12 months with the right to earn 80% in Wilga Downs Project by spending $290,000 within four years (inclusive of the commitment).
Should DevEx earn an 80% interest, Thomson’s interest will be split between a 10% contributing and a 10% free-carry to completion of a prefeasibility study (PFS).
Harking back to the exploration results, the diamond hole that was completed to a depth of 630 metres, tested a strong magnetic high which exhibited several similarities to other major, gold-polymetallic deposits in the Cobar Basin region.
The target was modelled by DevEx to lie beneath anomalous base metal intercepts from historical drilling (1970s) and proximal to the prospective fault contact between the outcropping Cobar Supergroup (Devonian) and the Girilambone Group (Ordovician).
Drilling identifies copper sulphides
Drilling encountered a 13-metre zone of vein to disseminated pyrrhotite mineralisation (a magnetic iron sulphide) with minor copper sulphides (chalcopyrite), close to the centre of the modelled magnetic high.
Of most interest was a narrow intercept of semi-massive pyrrhotite grading 1 metre at 0.7% copper and 0.7 g/t gold from approximately 550 metres.
Taking into account associated geological trends, management believes there is excellent potential for a body of magnetic, copper-bearing massive sulphide (pyrrhotite) mineralisation close by which may be significantly larger than that encountered in hole 20WD001.
Considering the scale of the magnetic anomaly at the Wilga Downs Prospect and the close association of gold and copper with the pyrrhotite mineralisation, DevEx is of the view that the potential for the discovery of a significant Cobar-style massive sulphide copper-gold deposit remains strong.
DevEx is now preparing for follow-up exploration with a Down-hole Electromagnetic (DHEM) survey of the drill hole (20WD001) designed to further investigate the potential for a significant copper-gold massive sulphide target.
The DHEM survey is expected to be completed in the coming weeks and will determine if any significant off-hole conductors, representing sulphide mineralisation, can be identified, providing further targets for drill testing.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.