Thomson Resources commences 2021 drilling program

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Jan 22, 2021, in Mining

Just a day after announcing extremely impressive exploration results from its Phase-3 drilling program at the Harry Smith Gold Project, located in the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales, Thomson Resources (ASX: TMZ) has recommenced drilling.

The new program will encompass RC and Diamond holes and will cover Harry Smith gold project, Yalgogrin gold project, Bygoo tin project and Bald Hills tin prospect.

This is the first of TMZ’s 2021 drilling programs, which is using the Australian Mineral & Waterwell Drilling Pty Ltd (AMWD) multi-purpose drilling rig, which has the capacity to undertake both Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling and Diamond drilling (DD).

First hole pegged at Harry Smith for 2021 drilling program.
The rig has been made available to TMZ on an as needs basis at no additional charge as Thomson embarks on a series of drill programs throughout its tenements.

As we mentioned in the article Thompson Resources suspects two lodes could be one system, Thomson’s previous drilling programs discovered thick low-grade gold mineralisation from surface as well as deeper high-grade lodes.

Results so far have been impressive and it is expected that the current drill program will continue that trend.

With silver currently trading at around $26 and with gold expected to rally again this year, Thomson’s dual exposure to gold and silver provides it with an impressive asset base, making it well worth considering in the current environment.


