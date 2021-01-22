Thomson Resources commences 2021 drilling program
Just a day after announcing extremely impressive exploration results from its Phase-3 drilling program at the Harry Smith Gold Project, located in the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales, Thomson Resources (ASX: TMZ) has recommenced drilling.
The new program will encompass RC and Diamond holes and will cover Harry Smith gold project, Yalgogrin gold project, Bygoo tin project and Bald Hills tin prospect.
This is the first of TMZ’s 2021 drilling programs, which is using the Australian Mineral & Waterwell Drilling Pty Ltd (AMWD) multi-purpose drilling rig, which has the capacity to undertake both Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling and Diamond drilling (DD).
The rig has been made available to TMZ on an as needs basis at no additional charge as Thomson embarks on a series of drill programs throughout its tenements.
As we mentioned in the article Thompson Resources suspects two lodes could be one system, Thomson’s previous drilling programs discovered thick low-grade gold mineralisation from surface as well as deeper high-grade lodes.
Results so far have been impressive and it is expected that the current drill program will continue that trend.
With silver currently trading at around $26 and with gold expected to rally again this year, Thomson’s dual exposure to gold and silver provides it with an impressive asset base, making it well worth considering in the current environment.
Where to invest $1,000 right now
When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.
The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.
They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.
Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.