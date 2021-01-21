See Our Current Investments

Thompson Resources suspects two lodes could be one system

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Jan 21, 2021, in Mining

Thomson Resources (ASX:TMZ) has received extremely impressive exploration results from its Phase-3 drilling program at the Harry Smith Gold Project, located in the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales.

Thomson’s previous drilling programs discovered thick low-grade gold mineralisation from surface as well as deeper high-grade lodes.

The December 2020 drilling program was designed to extend the known mineralisation, and management confirmed that the Silver Spray and Golden Spray lodes to the west and northwest have been extended.

The mineralisation is open to the west and further drilling is planned to extend the lodes in that direction.

Importantly, there is increasing evidence that the Silver Splay and Harry Smith lodes as indicated below are one large system.

Commenting on these developments and discussing the economic significance of establishing that the areas under exploration could be one large system, executive chairman David Williams said, "These latest results from the Harry Smith Gold Project are highly encouraging and mark a further significant exploration success for the company.

"Not only have all holes intersected significant gold, but the continuity of these high-grade and relatively shallow results bodes extremely well for the development of a commercial scale open pit resource.

"This is exemplified by the presence of high-grade mineralisation in holes HSRC17 and HSRC15 which have provided us with evidence that the Silver Spray and Harry Smith lodes are in fact one large system as opposed to two separate lodes.

"With mineralisation remaining open to the west we look forward to getting to work on the next phase of drilling with the objective of extending the known mineralised footprint and delivering further value to shareholders.”

Wide near surface intersections lend themselves to open pit mining

Holes HSRC15 and HSRC17 were drilled in the gap between the small Silver Spray workings and the historic Harry Smith shallow open pit.

Wide intercepts of gold were returned from both holes (90 metres at 0.6 g/t gold from 31 metres depth) with several higher-grade intervals, such as 9 metres at 2.2 g/t gold from 69 metres depth in hole HSRC15.

At Silver Spray, holes HSRC18 and HSRC19 extended the mineralisation down dip with strong, wide intercepts.

As illustrated below, of particular note was HSRC18 with 87 metres at 0.9 g/t gold from a shallow 22 metre depth and a high-grade section at the top of that with 7 metres at 4.4 g/t gold from 23 metres depth.

Various aspects of mineralisation and geological features indicated that some supergene dispersion is occurring, accounting for the wide intercepts.

However, significant quartz veining was logged in these holes at multiple depths throughout the mineralised intervals, suggesting that the width is in fact an original feature.

At Golden Spray, holes HSRC24 and HSRC25 added substantial intercepts to the north-western most section with 18 metres at 1.3 g/t gold from 35 metres depth and 6 metres at 1.1 g/t gold from 102 metres depth respectively, indicating that the mineralisation is open to the north-west.

Given these results, management intends to conduct follow-up drilling, targeting this area.

Management said today that follow-up drilling at Harry Smith is a priority, saying that the upcoming program will commence shortly.

However, it is worth noting as indicated below that Thompson Resources has a number of strings to its bow in New South Wales across both the prolific Lachlan Fold Belt and the New England Fold Belt to the north-east.


Where to invest $1,000 right now

When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.

The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.

They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.

Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.


SEE THE PORTFOLIO

tags

GOLD SILVER MINERALISATION DRILLING PROGRAM GOLD EXPLORATION

Like this article? You may like...

Pursuit prepares to attack Warrior after sale of Scandinavian projects Los Cerros delivers strongest ever drilling results at Quinchia Galileo starts drilling as nickel hits long-term Australian dollar high Latin Resources drilling results could see peer comparison rerating
January 6th

Thompson Resources provides excellent exposure to rampaging silver price
December 14th

Is Thomson Resources Australia’s best emerging silver play?
October 24th

Tin conference set to expose this unassuming technology metal

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X