See Our Current Investments

Thompson Resources provides excellent exposure to rampaging silver price

By Hannah Goldman. Published at Jan 6, 2021, in Mining

We have only just covered gold’s rally to a multi-year high of US$1950, and as has traditionally been the case, silver is likely to follow suit.

Silver is currently priced at US$27.70 (AUD $35.72), a notable 22.6% increase from November lows of US$22.60 (AUD $29.13).

Yet, the price of this precious metal still remains below highs of US$29.26 (AUD $37.73) achieved in August 2020, suggesting we could see a sustained outperformance in the near to medium-term.

As COVID-19 induced volatility is likely to weigh on markets well into 2021, the precious metals are projected to remain a safe-haven target for investors.

Thomson Resources’ (ASX:TMZ) dual exposure to gold and silver provides it with an impressive asset base, making it well worth considering in the current environment.

Thomson is a NSW focused explorer, with an existing gold portfolio and pending 100% acquisition of two transformational silver assets in the first months of 2021.

In a company update provided on December 24, Thomson advised that its exploration drilling programs for 2020 had concluded and the due diligence on the Webbs and Conrad Silver projects was nearing completion, with finalisation anticipated early January 2021.

In November, Thompson announced it was to acquire a 100% interest in the Webbs Silver Project and Conrad Silver Project in the New England Fold belt in NSW, with the acquisition providing Thomson with a combined silver portfolio of about 33 million ounces.

The Webbs project is Australia’s highest grade undeveloped silver asset and will be complemented by the Conrad Silver Project.

Like Webbs, Conrad holds historical significance as it has a very large “in-ground value”; one which the previous owner demonstrated to have a value of almost $1 billion.

Both projects have seen historic silver production and have a resource defined compliant with the JORC Code 2004 as follows:

  • Webbs: 1.5Mt @ 345g/t Ag Eq – 16.5 million ounces Ag Eq
  • Conrad: 2.65Mt @ 206g/t Ag Eq – 17.5 million ounces Ag Eq

Thomson is aiming to further expand its silver resource base over the coming months, both organically and via acquisitions.

The company currently has a market capitalisation of about $40 million, and having recently raised $6 million, Thomson appears well-funded for near term exploration.

Aside from silver, Thomson has a number of quality intrusion related gold systems in NSW and Queensland, where it is undertaking extensive rolling drilling programs that build on previous high grade results.

Thomson is focused on building a strong silver resource base in 2021, whilst being supported by existing gold assets, clearly exhibiting the potential for share price upside in the coming year.


Where to invest $1,000 right now

When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.

The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.

They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.

Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.


SEE THE PORTFOLIO

tags

GOLD SILVER GOLD EXPLORATION SILVER ACQUISITION SILVER

Like this article? You may like...

Tempus finalises valuable JV as gold breaks through US$1900 per ounce Los Cerros lays out sustained drilling program for 2021 Galileo poised to progress exploration at Fraser Range and Norseman Tempus completes drilling at Elizabeth, assays due in 2021
December 14th

Is Thomson Resources Australia’s best emerging silver play?
October 24th

Tin conference set to expose this unassuming technology metal
January 4th

Tempus finalises valuable JV as gold breaks through US$1900 per ounce

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X