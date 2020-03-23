Tesoro moves to 70% ownership at El Zorro Gold Project
Tesoro Resources Limited (ASX:TSO) has negotiated on behalf of its 95% owned Chilean subsidiary, Tesoro Mining Chile SpA, to increase its ownership of the El Zorro Gold Project from its current 51% interest to 70%.
Key variations under the terms of the ownership variation include bringing forward the payment of US$50,000 for cost reimbursement for development expenditure incurred on the project by the company’s joint venture partner to now be paid upon signing of the variation.
The variation is also subject to shareholder approval for the issue of 5 million shares in the company to the group’s joint venture partner.
This news comes less than a fortnight after the company released outstanding diamond drilling results which effectively more than tripled the downhole width of the previously reported drill intercept to 86.4 metres at 2.3 g/t gold, with a higher-grade zone returning 50.5 metres at 3.6 g/t gold.
Tesoro Resources Limited was established with a strategy of acquiring, exploring and developing mining projects in the Coastal Cordillera region of Chile.
The Coastal Cordillera region is host to multiple world class copper and gold mines, has well established infrastructure, service providers and an experienced mining workforce.
Large areas of the Coastal Cordillera remain unexplored due to the unconsolidated nature of mining concession ownership, but Tesoro via its in-country network and experience has been able secure rights to two district scale gold projects in-line with the Company’s strategy, being the El Zorro Gold Project and 100% of the Espina Gold Project.
Commenting on Tesoro’s ability to quickly increase its stake in the El Zorro project, managing director Zeff Reeves said, “We are pleased to have negotiated the accelerated increase in ownership of El Zorro to 70% without the requirement of meeting any further expenditure commitments.
‘’I cannot thank enough our joint partner in the El Zorro Project, who has shown their faith in the asset and the work that Tesoro is doing on the ground in agreeing to terms that allow us to accelerate to 70% ownership.
‘’We are excited at the emerging gold system at El Zorro, and the Tesoro team is committed to delivering a maiden gold resource at the Project during 2020.”
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.