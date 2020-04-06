Tesoro assay results provide positive share price momentum

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Apr 6, 2020, in Mining

Shares in Tesoro Resources Limited (ASX:TSO) traded more than 10% higher on Monday morning after the company released surface assay results for rock chip samples and soil samples from the Espina Gold Project, Chile.

The results further enhance Espina’s potential to host large scale, high grade gold mineralisation.

Espina is Tesoro’s second Chilean project and is located about 50 kilometres from the Chilean capital city, Santiago.

In late 2019, prior to the company’s admission to the ASX, a detailed mapping and sampling program was undertaken at Espina to assess previously identified gold mineralisation along the Puertelera and Infernillio Structures.

A total of 130 rock chip, channel samples and 441 soil samples were collected from this area which is illustrated below.

Results have delineated zones of strong gold mineralisation along the Puertelera structure and a large gold in soil anomaly at the northern end of the Infernillio Structure at Dona Clara which lies to the west of Libera.

Gold rich portion appears to be preserved

Associated geochemical anomalism also indicates that the gold rich zone of the Espina epithermal system remains preserved and has not been eroded away, further enhancing the prospectivity of the project.

Commenting on these recent developments and their impact on the group’s exploration strategy, Tesoro managing director Zeff Reeves said, “The surface results from Espina reinforce our view that the project is highly prospective, as they not only demonstrate the extensive strike of the mineralised structures, but more importantly the geochemical signature tells us that the gold rich portion of the system appears to be preserved and has not been eroded away.

‘’This further enhances the project and we will continue to focus on the resultant stronger zones of the system to delineate drill targets.”

Tesoro plans to continue exploration at Espina with the aim of delineating future drill targets.

Next steps will include trenching across prospective mineralised zones along the Puertelera trend and at Dona Clara (see below) to obtain controlled bedrock samples and provide detailed geological information.

tags

ASSAY RESULTS ASX SMALL CAPS GOLD EXPLORATION

Like this article? You may like...

Navarre variances exploration success at Tandarra Los Cerros outlines drilling and geological modelling campaign Los Cerros responds positively to COVID-19 challenges AusQuest sees rare earth potential at Balladonia
Mongolia’s First Gas Discovery, The First of Many for Elixir Energy?
March 23rd

Tesoro moves to 70% ownership at El Zorro Gold Project
March 12th

Tesoro intersects high-grade mineralisation at depth
December 11th

Tesoro continues to ground itself in Chile hot spot

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X