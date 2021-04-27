Tempus Resources set to restart gold drilling

Tempus Resources (ASX:TMR) is set to recommence drilling at its Elizabeth Gold Project in Canada.

The company plans to start drilling in approximately six to eight weeks after it raised $1.9M to extend its drilling campaign.

“We plan to resume drilling at our high-grade Canadian Elizabeth Gold Project within the coming 6-8 weeks and the Placement will enable us to extend works there,” President and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Bahnsen said.

“Given the great results from last year, it’s very exciting to be getting back on the ground at Elizabeth with an enlarged drilling program.”

Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia.

Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate.

Drilling at Elizabeth began in November 2020 and 11 holes for 2,006 metres were completed before operations were suspended for the season in late-December.

Assays returned bonanza grade gold intercepts including:

Drill-hole EZ-20-06: 5.0m at 61.3g/t gold from 116.5m, including 1.5m at 186.0g/t gold from 118.0m; and

Drill-hole EZ-20-10: 3.2m at 28.1g/t gold from 184.0m, including 0.5m at 178.0g/t gold from 184.5m

Tempus currently plans 7,500 metres of drilling to expand the known high-grade gold mineralisation by testing the down plunge and along strike extensions of the currently delineated vein zones.