Tempus ready to drill in April after receipt of water permit
In a development that will pave the way for Tempus Resources Ltd’s (ASX:TMR) upcoming drilling campaign at the group’s Rio Zarza concession, the company has received a water permit for the project, the most advanced of its Zamora Projects in southern Ecuador.
The permit allows the Tempus to use water for advanced exploration, including drilling, and provides a clear path for the company’s initial drilling program at the prospect, located immediately adjacent to the world class Fruta del Norte gold mine, that has recently entered production for Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG).
The following map shows close proximity to the Fruta del Norte gold mine.
Drilling campaign expected to commence in April
Final results and data products from the recently completed detailed geochemical and airborne geophysical surveys are expected in the coming week.
These will be used by management to refine and prioritise holes for the upcoming drilling program.
Tempus is in the process of evaluating tenders submitted for the upcoming drilling campaign, with the program scheduled to commence in April, 2020.
Underlining the significance of these developments, managing director Brendan Borg said, “We are pleased to have successfully navigated the permitting process for Rio Zarza, allowing us to get on with implementing our much anticipated and exciting drilling program in a highly prospective part of Ecuador.”
Indeed, the upcoming drilling campaign has attracted plenty of interest with strong trading in the company’s shares over the last month as they increased from about 18 cents to 25 cents, a gain of nearly 40%.
With the gold price just experiencing its strongest weekly gain since mid-2019, the timing of Tempus’ drilling campaign couldn’t be better.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.