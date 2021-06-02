TechGen Metals starts soil sampling at Ida Valley Gold Project
2 minute read
TechGen Metals Limited (ASX:TG1) has commenced a large soil sampling program at the company’s Ida Valley Gold Project located 80 kilometres north-west of Leonora in the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia.
The project has up to 30 kilometres of prospective strike extent and consists of three Exploration Licences covering a combined area of 199 square kilometres and upcoming soil sampling will be followed by reverse circulation drilling.
The area under exploration is ideally located in between the Lawler’s and Mount Ida mining districts.
The current soil geochemistry program will consist of approximately 1,100 samples taken along east-west sample lines stepping out to the north and south of the central area where previous soil and rock chip sampling identified gold anomalism.
Peak results from the project to date are 884 ppb gold in soils and 6.6 g/t gold in rock chips.
The recently completed RC drilling program was undertaken as a first test of this area of soil and rock chip gold anomalism.
As indicated below, less than 10% of this newly identified greenstone belt has been tested by soil geochemistry so far.
Reverse circulation drilling results imminent
Results from the RC drilling program that were completed in May 2021 (see yellow dots to the south of E 29/1053) should be to hand shortly.
Soil geochemical samples will be assayed for gold and a range of pathfinder elements that are associated with the current known gold mineralisation within the project.
Underlining TechGen’s confidence in the area, as well as its exploration strategy, managing director and Ida Valley Project vendor Ashley Hood said, “The project has continued to deliver encouraging geology at surface and backed up within the recently completed inaugural RC drilling campaign.
"Given this encouragement we have taken the earliest opportunity to step out our soil geochemistry sampling coverage both to the north and south of the previous identified anomalies whilst we await RC drilling assay results.
"The soil geochemistry program will cover strike extensions of the Ballard Fault and other interpreted shear zones as well as test localised airborne magnetic targets.
"The company anticipates that the soil sampling program will take two weeks to complete with assay results to follow."
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.