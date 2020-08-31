Taro licence granted, Vulcan lifts JORC lithium resource

Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL | FRA: 6KO) today announced the grant of the Taro License in the Vulcan Zero Carbon LithiumTM Project area and a maiden Licence Inferred Resource estimate for Taro.

Located in the heart of Europe’s Li-ion battery industry in Germany’s Upper Rhine Valley, Vulcan’s unique Zero Carbon LithiumTM Project aims to produce the lowest CO2 footprint lithium hydroxide for electric vehicles in the world from its combined geothermal and lithium resource.

In addition to the grant of the Taro exploration licence, Vulcan has re-totalled the collective Mineral Resource with the total resource now estimated at a globally significant 15.37 Mt LCE at a grade of 181 mg/l Li — the largest in Europe.

It is intended that Taro will form part of an expanded upcoming PFS at the Vulcan Zero Carbon LithiumTM Project.

Vulcan Managing Director, Dr Francis Wedin, said, “We’re pleased that the Taro License has now been granted in the Vulcan Zero Carbon LithiumTM Project area. This is in line with our strategy to continue to grow the Project’s scale further, towards our goal of capturing major market share in the world’s fastest growing lithium market, the European electric vehicle market.

“The next step will be the acquisition and interpretation of data, with the objective of upgrading the resource category at Taro and include it in our ongoing PFS.”

Upper Rhine Valley Project area

The Vulcan Zero Carbon LithiumTM Project is comprised of multiple license areas within the Upper Rhine Valley Project (URVP) area of southwest Germany — strategically located at the heart of the European auto and lithium-ion battery manufacturing industry.

Vulcan has 100% ownership over two licenses — Mannheim and Ortenau — where it holds exploration rights.

The company also has an earn-in agreement with a local company, Global Geothermal Holding UG (GGH), over three license application areas — Taro, Ludwig and Heßbach (formerly Rheinau).

Vulcan report that the “Taro” Exploration License has now been granted.

Now with the Exploration Licence granted, Vulcan has disclosed a maiden Taro Licence Inferred Li-brine Resource estimate.

The JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimation at Taro is 1.42 Mt contained LCE at a grade of 181 mg/l lithium.

Maiden Taro Licence Inferred Li-Brine Resource estimate

Vulcan has also re-totalled the collective Mineral Resource estimations for the Upper Rhine Valley Project (URVP) area within the Zero Carbon LithiumTM Project.

This total, combined URVP resource is now estimated at 15.37 Mt LCE at a grade of 181 mg/l Li Indicated and Inferred — 95% of which is in the Inferred category.

This is the largest JORC lithium resource in Europe and growing.

Works will now commence to upgrade the category of the Taro resource from Inferred to Indicated status, involving the sourcing and interpretation of new data. Additional geological assessment at Taro has already commenced.

Agreement with Geothermal Holding UG (GGH)

While Vulcan currently holds 0% interest in the Taro license, it has an agreement in place to earn 80% interest by spending €1 million.

The Taro license area has been granted to GGH, with which Vulcan has agreement to earn a 51% interest by spending €500,000 within two years of the license grant.

After this Initial Expenditure, a Joint Venture will be formed, with Vulcan owning 51% and GGH 49%. Vulcan will then spend a further €500,000 to earn a further 29% with two years, to take its JV interest to 80%.

Once Vulcan has spent the minimum amount and has taken its share to 80%, GGH can elect to co-fund the project pro rata, or be diluted by an industry-standard formula whilst Vulcan continues to develop the project. Should GGH be diluted below 5%, its share will be converted to a non-diluting 2% net royalty.