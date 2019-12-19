Solid nickel results at Firefly as Aldoro turns its attention to gold in 2020
Aldoro Resources has released positive assay results for its recent drilling at its Firefly Prospect within the Leinster Nickel Project.
Through its latest drilling program, Aldoro tested the bedrock conductors modelled within a large, 1 kilometre scale anomaly associated with the contact of a high magnetic response unit as seen below:
What was found was a mixture of basalts (including high magnesium), coarse grained mafic and ultramafic lithologies.
Nickel concentrations were elevated in the high Mg and ultramafic units. Highlights include: 67m at 0.11% Ni (AFFRC04) and 28m at 0.13% Ni (AFFRC02).
The company was encouraged by high contents of nickel returned near the base of the ultramafic pile in AFFRC02 with 3m at 0.14% Ni, along with 12m at 0.15% Ni at a higher stratigraphic position.
Whilst results were encouraging, further work at the Firefly Prospect is now dependent on a review of the project.
The focus for 2020 will now turn to Aldoro’s Penny South Gold and Cathedrals Belt Nickel and Copper Projects.
As we reported in early December, Aldoro received approval for its Program of Work relating to the company’s maiden drilling program at the Penny South Gold Project in Western Australia.
A preliminary 5000 metre aircore (AC) campaign is schedule to commence in the second week of January 2020 and should take approximately 3 weeks to complete.
Read: Aldoro to commence drilling at Penny South in January
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.