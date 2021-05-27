Red Mountain targets multiple projects over the coming months
2 minutes read
Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) has commenced diamond drilling at the Mt Maitland Gold and Base Metal Project in the Murchison Region of Western Australia.
News that this is underway comes on the back of last week’s comments regarding promising geophysical survey work carried out at the site which yielded two IP anomalies.
These anomalies are situated under previous workings and/or drilling.
The program just commenced will consist of two drill holes (approximately 800 metres in total) that are designed to test Induced Polarisation (IP) chargeability anomalies associated with the Jacia and Maitland South Prospects.
Geological observations will be released during the program with final assay results expected approximately 4-6 weeks after the completion of drilling.
Drilling at the Jacia VMS (Volcanagenic Massive Sulphide) style base and precious metal prospect (gold-copper-zinc-silver) will start with a hole of approximately 370 metres, testing the core of the geophysical anomaly as shown below.
Drilling should be completed within 14 days, and given that rock chip samples previously taken from the workings and along the Jacia Trend have returned encouraging values of up to 1.94g/t Au, 7.4% Cu, 0.96% Zn and 58.6 g/t Ag, the outcome is much anticipated.
The Maitland Greenstone Belt is located adjacent to the Bryah Basin, host to numerous precious and base metal deposits including Sandfire Resources’ (ASX: SFR) DeGrussa Project.
Following completion of the Jacia drilling, the second hole will test the IP chargeability anomaly at the Maitland South Prospect by drilling a 420 metre hole that will test the core of the anomaly which coincides with the down dip extension of the mineralised shear zone as indicated above.
The Maitland South prospect is a long shear zone extending for more than 500 metres, characterised by numerous historical workings with shallow reverse circulation (RC) drilling returning significant intercepts, including 7 metres 3.3g/t gold from 34 metres and 13 metres at 2.53g/t from 9 metres, including 6 metres at 6.6 g/t from 13 metres.
Drilling is expected to take approximately 14 days to complete.
Red Mountain should have extensive newsflow in the coming months as fieldwork and drilling will also be conducted at Mt Mansbridge in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia with the company targeting heavy rare earths and two nickel/ultramafic prospects.
View Our Investment Portfolios
Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies,
with high potential and near term price catalysts.
Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.
Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of
early-stage growth sectors with strong management.
Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.
Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.
Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.