PUR's Phil's Hill prospect compares favourably with Chalice Mine's prospect

Pursuit Minerals (ASX:PUR) has today received exceptional results from soil sampling at its Phil's Hill prospect that confirms the presence of anomalous PGEs, Nickel, Copper and Gold.

The Phil’s Hill PGE-Ni-Cu Prospect lies within PUR's wholly owned Warrior Project, located ~20 to 170km north-east of Chalice’s high-grade Gonneville PGE-Ni-Cu discovery on the Julimar Project.

In December 2020, PUR acquired exploration licenses right near Chalice’s multi-billion dollar discovery in WA’s emerging Julimar mineral province.

Last week, PUR announced refined EM conductors (colourful blobs) that according to the company are HIGHLY conductive, SIGNIFICANT and within the known range of conductivity of $2.5BN Chalice’s discovery.

This week, 15 soil samples that were assayed from its Phil Hill’s prospect.

From these assays, PUR has reported over 1 gram per tonne Au-Pt-Pd co-incident soil results and strong co-incident Au-Pt-Pd-Ni-Cu anomalism.

1/gt is a decent result for exploration drilling, let alone basic soil scraping.

According to PUR, the soil samples “compare favourably” to the soil sampling Chalice reported during its $2.6BN Julimar discovery, just 20-170km away from PUR’s ground.

These soil anomalies appear to line up with PUR’s EM drill targets.

Significant Soil Anomalies at Phil’s Hill.

What is soil sampling

Soil sampling sees explorers scrape chunks of soil with a little shovel from 30cm under the surface and test them in a lab for trace elements of the metals they are hoping to find deeper underground with drilling, in the area where Electromagnetic (EM) drill targets are.

The metals found in soil sampling give strong clues to what lies beneath...

What is an anomaly?

An anomaly is when soil samples have been taken and, in PUR's case, the amount of gold, nickel, PGEs and copper found in the samples is higher than what is normal for that area.

Put simply, PUR has discovered significant anomalism at its Phil’s Hill PGE-Ni-Cu Prospect within its wholly owned Warrior Project in WA.

Soil results compare well with Chalice Mine’s Hartog prospect and by reference to Chalice’s Gonneville PGE-Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation.

PUR is set to drill its targets just a few weeks from now - in July.

Note, drilling is contingent on Government and Aboriginal Cultural Heritage requirements being met.

Key points of PUR’s news today:

Significant gold anomalism: Up to 81 ppb was identified at Phil’s Hill over a 1,200m strike which remains open to the north. This means there is more to explore.

Up to 81 ppb was identified at Phil’s Hill over a 1,200m strike which remains open to the north. This means there is more to explore. Anomalous Nickel values: >100 ppm and up to 310 ppm over a strike length of 1,100m was identified at Phil’s Hill and remains open to the north.

>100 ppm and up to 310 ppm over a strike length of 1,100m was identified at Phil’s Hill and remains open to the north. Anomalous copper values: >100 ppm and broadly coincident with the gold and PGEs were also encountered over 950m strike at Phil’s Hill.

>100 ppm and broadly coincident with the gold and PGEs were also encountered over 950m strike at Phil’s Hill. Anomalous Chrome values: values > 400 ppm and up to 571 ppm and over 750m strike at Phil’s Hill, indicative of a mafic-ultramafic source material.

values > 400 ppm and up to 571 ppm and over 750m strike at Phil’s Hill, indicative of a mafic-ultramafic source material. Drilling contractor: Secured.

Secured. Ready for drilling : Subject to a few approvals.

: Subject to a few approvals. Target drill date: July.

In relation to the Calingiri East soil sampling, Pursuit Managing Chief Executive Officer, Mark Freeman, said, “We are extremely pleased with the progress of the Phil’s Hill Prospect; the soil sampling results support our hypothesis that Phil’s Hill is a mafic-ultramafic intrusion hosting PGE-Nickel-Copper and these excellent soil results complement the highly prospective EM targets we have already identified.

"As we complete each stage of exploration at Phil’s Hill, the targets look further compelling with the prospect extending over 1,600m in strike length. Our objective is to commence drilling testing of these quality targets in July subject to government and heritage approvals.”