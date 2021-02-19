See Our Current Investments

PUR identifies 5 highly prospective targets

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Feb 19, 2021, in Mining

Pursuit Minerals Limited (ASX:PUR) has today announced the discovery of five prospective targets at its Warrior PGE-Ni-Cu project in Western Australia.

The announcement follows the start stage 1 of PUR’s Airborne Electromagnetic (AEM) survey, covering 1,715kms over the Calingiri East, Calingiri West, Wubin and Wubin South exploration licences.

The AEM survey is expected to be completed in early March.

Interpretation of preliminary AEM data from the Calingiri East exploration licence has identified the new targets.

Five “late-time” (stronger) EM conductors, for a combined strike length ~5,000m, have been recognised in preliminary AEM data.

The AEM conductors are associated with magnetic anomalies which are interpreted to be due to mafic or ultramafic intrusive rocks, which are known to host the PGE-Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation at the Gonneville intrusion on Chalice Mining Limited’s Julimar PGE-Ni-Cu Project.

Pursuit considers the 5 AEM / magnetic anomalies to be high priority PGE-Ni-Cu targets.

The five EM conductors are highlighted in white.

“The PGE-Ni-Cu targets which have been recognised from the preliminary data from the Calingiri East AEM survey block, demonstrate how the application of AEM surveys to PGE-Ni-Cu exploration can rapidly advance a project and generate highly prospective targets for drill testing,” PUR MD Mark Freeman, said.

“To have defined focused quality targets from the preliminary data is very encouraging and we look forward to identifying further targets from the remainder of the Warrior AEM survey and then drill testing the highest priority targets as soon as practicable.”

Stage 1 of the Warrior Project AEM survey has now been increased to 1922 line/kms’ with 406 line/km’s having been flown to 18 February 2021.

Warrior Project location.

Is PUR holding a golden Chalice?

As Finfeed reported earlier this month, the Warrior PGE-Nickel-Copper Project consists of four highly prospective exploration licences in the Julimar Complex, Western Australia, approximately 20-170km north and northeast of Chalice Mining’s Gonneville PGE-Nickel-Copper discovery on the Julimar Project.

Chalice’s discovery was Australia’s first major palladium discovery, in an entirely new minerals province. However, PUR has now taken up most of the ground in the province, leaving limited options for other companies to take a position and giving it the most leverage.

Read: Pursuit set to commence Airborne AEM Survey on Warrior PGE-Nickel Project

With the prospective mafic-ultramafic intrusions, which host Chalice Mining’s PGE-Ni-Cu mineralisation, more widespread than previously thought, PUR’s position could prove to be strong one long-term.

Intrusions are spread throughout the western margin of the Yilgarn Craton and appear to be present at Calingiri East.

Chalice Mining’s success demonstrates that the exploration approach of identifying prospective mafic-ultramafic intrusions from aeromagnetic data and then generating drill targets from EM surveys, is an effective method for targeting PGE-Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation within the West Yilgarn province.

The Warrior project airborne EM survey is designed to locate conductors related to massive sulphide PGE-Ni-Cu mineralisation associated with mafic and ultramafic intrusions.

The company will prioritise conductors associated with magnetic anomalies, interpreted to be due to mafic and ultramafic intrusions for ground follow up.

The Warrior AEM survey is currently ongoing and is expected to be completed before the end February 2021.

Fully processed AEM data will be delivered by mid-April.

A full interpretation of the AEM data will follow as PUR looks to generate targets for ground EM follow up.

PUR intends to test its highest priority PGE-Ni-Cu targets during the second or third quarter 2021.


Where to invest $1,000 right now

When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.

The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.

They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.

Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.


SEE THE PORTFOLIO

tags

SURVEY NEW TARGETS NICKEL COPPER WARRIOR PROJECT

Like this article? You may like...

Thomson searches for riches in the Lachlan Fold Belt Nelson commissions second drill rig to test Tropicana territory Minbos raises $7.3 million to fully fund DFS Thomson delivers promising early stage results at Chillagoe
February 11th

Pursuit set to commence Airborne AEM Survey on Warrior PGE-Nickel Project
January 21st

Pursuit prepares to attack Warrior after sale of Scandinavian projects
December 14th

Pursuit builds on Wubin South and opens up gold prospectivity

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X