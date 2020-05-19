PolarX looking to grow shallow high-grade resource

PolarX Limited (ASX:PXX) will be starting a significant drilling program in July to follow up the high-grade gold and copper intersections at the Zackly East prospect within its Alaska Range Project.

The small, initial drilling program at Zackly East returned hits grading up to 3.1 g/t gold and 0.6 per cent copper.

Zackly East sits just 800 metres from the Zackly Main deposit, where PolarX has outlined an Inferred Resource of 41,000 tonnes of copper, 213,000 ounces of gold and 1.5 million ounces of silver from surface.

This resource occurs over a strike length of just over 1000 metres, and the category and grades of the resource is outlined below.

Drilling program to test 600 metre Zackly East target

Mineralised drill intersections to the east of the resource, along with geological mapping and trenching to evaluate the potential 600 metre strike-length of the Zackly East skarn, indicate that the resource inventory as outlined below may be increased as a result of future drilling programs.

A program of 15 to 20 shallow drill holes to an average depth of 150 metres each has been planned to test the 600 metre long Zackly East target which is shown below.

Drilling will commence on the existing section containing holes ZX-18020 and ZX-18024 to determine down-dip continuity.

Step out cross-sections will be drilled on 50 metre and 100 metre centres with precise details to be finalised on a hole by hole basis using information gleaned from the previous drill holes.

Drilling is expected to commence in July and it should take approximately eight weeks using two drill rigs.

PolarX managing director Frazer Tabeart highlighted the immense potential to grow the overall Zackly Resource in saying, “Zackly Main already hosts a significant shallow, high-grade resource and the initial results from Zackly East highlight the strong potential to grow this inventory.

“We aim to grow Zackly to a size where it could underpin a standalone project or tie into any exploration success at the nearby Mars and Saturn porphyry targets.

“This strategy gives us options which we can pursue in our own right or with a joint venture at Mars and Saturn.”