Noombenberry Halloysite Project delivers again for Latin Resources

Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS) has released promising results from drilling that was conducted at its Noombenberry Halloysite Project in Western Australia in an area where logging showed a very thick zone of kaolinitic saprolite, confirming that there is also strong halloysite development within the ultra-bright white kaolinite.

With results received from 300 of the 750 samples submitted for detailed test work at the Noombenberry Project, the company is on track to deliver a maiden JORC resource in the June quarter of 2021.

This comes on the back of steady news flow in recent weeks with management advising of ‘’exceptional results’’ from four grab/float samples collected as a part of a reconnaissance exercise in consultation with the landholder.

However, the latest results returned the thickest high-grade halloysite and ultra-bright white kaolin intersections to date.

As a part of the company’s routine analytical process, selected samples are sent for Scanning Electron Microscope Quality Control analysis.

Results from this work have shown promising halloysite nano-tube development with high aspect ratio (length to width ratio) as illustrated below.

This quality control analysis is extremely important in the early stage of a new project of this nature, with the company’s exploration team working closely with the laboratory and other specialised industry experts to ensure the highest standards of test work and results are achieved.

Management is continuing to engage with potential offtake partners and is progressing discussions throughout the resource estimation process as more detailed information in respect to the potential scale and material characteristics of its Halloysite project comes to hand.

Commenting on the consistently encouraging results, Latin Resources executive director, Chris Gale said, “The Noombenberry project just keeps on delivering high-quality results.

"These latest results are from an area where our geologists logged and reported a very thick zone of kaolinitic saprolite development and have confirmed we have encountered very-high quality kaolinite and strong halloysite nano-tube development.”

"While we still have a number of samples working their way through analysis, we are on track to deliver a maiden JORC resource in Q2 2021, while continuing our early-stage discussion with potential offtake partners.”