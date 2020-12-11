New agreement allows Minbos to develop fertilizer market in Angola
Minbos Resources Limited (ASX:MNB) and the International Fertilizer Development Centre (IDFC) have implemented a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop and grow the Small Holder Farmer market in Angola.
The IFDC is an international non-for-profit organisation, dedicated to scientific innovations that increase global food production, protect the environment and empower Small Holder Farmers.
In improving the lives and productivity of Small Holder Farmers, the IFDC runs country-scale agricultural projects across Africa which introduces farmers to improved agricultural practises, fertiliser technologies and facilitation of market access.
Minbos has worked collaboratively with the IFDC for several years, helping to develop the company’s Cabinda Phosphate Product, most notably in developing market demand in one of the most prospective fertiliser regions globally.
The new MOA provides the platform to develop a joint proposal for a multi-year project designed to support the development of the local fertiliser market in Angola.
Angola is one of the world’s great untouched agricultural regions, possessing over 35 million hectares of arable land, high rainfall and some of the lowest rates of fertiliser use globally.
Minbos hopes to leverage the IFDC’ innovative research and market expertise to identify sustainable solutions for soil and plant nutrition for the benefit of Small Holder Farmers, local communities and the environment.
Utilising strategic partners, the IFDC works with national and private parties to create or expand Small Holder fertiliser demand in parts of Angola.
Productivity gains are predicted to cause marketable crop surpluses, encouraging additional farmer investment in fertilisers.
More than four million Small Holder Farmers are expected to be reached by the IFDC Angola project, which will be underpinned by Minbos' fertiliser production.
The Cabinda Phosphate Project will commence production at 50,000tpa. Given the large Small Holder Farmer market in Angola and the IFDC’s strong record of delivering high-impact projects which boost fertiliser usage, demand is expected to exceed the nameplate capacity of 150,000tpa.
Commenting on the MOU, Minbos CEO Linday Reed said, “As the Company looks to enter production in early 2022, securing market offtake through a program that unlocks value for local Small Holder Farmers and government stakeholders, as well as Minbos shareholders, is key to our successful collaboration.
"This first step in developing a project to establish a new market in Angola marks another milestone for Minbos as we look towards production in early 2022.”
Where to invest $1,000 right now
When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.
The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.
They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.
Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.