Minbos raises $7.3 million to fully fund DFS
Minbos Resources Limited (ASX:MNB) has received firm commitments from sophisticated investors to subscribe for a placement of approximately 91.25 million fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.08 per share to raise gross proceeds of $7.3 million.
Funds raised from the Placement will be used for working capital requirements and to further DFS activities for the Cabinda Phosphate Project, Angola.
Consequently, this is an important development in terms of derisking the Cabinda Project and progressing towards the all-important DFS which is expected to be completed by November.
Minbos has already released an impressive scoping study that implies an after-tax net present value ranging between about US$159 million and US$260 million.
Bang for buck, this is one of the best mining projects on offer at the moment given the nominal anticipated upfront capital expenditure of about $25 million.
Improved commodity prices should see enhanced DFS economics
Expect the DFS to provide significant share price momentum as it will place more certainty around the financial metrics which appear to have improved due to commodity price movements since the scoping study was completed.
Notably, phosphate fertiliser prices have doubled since Minbos submitted its bid to international tender.
As the first primary fertiliser plant to be constructed in middle Africa, Minbos holds an important first-mover position which will strengthen its competitive edge.
The group’s strategic partnership with the International Fertiliser Development Centre will assist the company in targeting a small landholder sector.
The transformational social impact of the Cabinda Project has brought it under the spotlight of international investors that are focused on ESG (environmental, social, governance) enterprises, and this also will provide Minbos with a head start in terms of project financing.
Commenting on the placement and highlighting the Cabinda Project’s robust financial metrics and ESG appeal, chief executive Lindsay Read said, "We are delighted by the strong support for the placement which has fully funded our Definitive Feasibility Study and provided capacity for the company to move on growth opportunities that our project makes possible.
"In particular, we will now have the capacity to progress key project items ahead of project finance drawdown.
"With its mix of ESG impact and strong mining economics, the Cabinda Phosphate Project is one of the most exciting and rewarding projects I have been involved in.
"We look forward to delivering for shareholders, stakeholders and Angola.”
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.