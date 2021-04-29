Minbos’ environmental and social impact statement is now underway
Minbos Resources Limited (ASX:MNB) has today updated the market on the progress of its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), noting that the Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA) are now underway and that a team from HCV Africa is on site in Cabinda to carry out baseline studies on the proposed Cácata Mine site.
Minbos won an international tender for the Cabinda Phosphate Project in 2020 and executed a Mineral Investment Contract with Angola in January 2021.
Along with its in-country partner, Soul Rock Ltda (15% carried interest), Minbos, won the tender based on producing Enhanced Phosphate Rock as a substitute for fertilisers currently imported by the Angolan Government for distribution to wholesalers and farmers.
The company's goal is to build a nutrient supply and distribution business, that stimulates agricultural production and promotes food security in Angola and the broader Middle Africa region.
In showing its support for the project, Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum approved the company's Mining Title, renewable up to 35 years, for the mining of phosphate at the Cácata Deposit.
HCV Africa will lead the ESIA and undertake specialist baseline studies and impact assessments, including Fauna (terrestrial: herpetofauna and avifauna and mammals), Aquatic ecology, Flora/vegetation, Air quality, Noise, Soils, Hydrology, Hydrogeology.
This assessment will form the basis of the previously announced Environmental Impact Study and a Waste Management Plan to be delivered in compliance with the Mining Licence and are integral to completing the fully funded Cabinda Phosphate Project DFS.
The DFS is due in Q1 2022 and had been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with teams from HCV (based in South Africa) unable to travel to Angola.
Minbos this week released its quarterly, which highlighted a long list of achievements including:
- execution of license with Angolan Government
- $7.3M now in the bank
- fully funded to DFS on its US$159-260M (After Tax NPV) phosphate project that will cost between $22M to $28M to develop
- investigating the potential for zero carbon ammonia production in Angola to provide nitrogen nutrient for farming and ammonium nitrate for mining.
Where to invest $1,000 right now
Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies,
with high potential and near term price catalysts.
Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.
Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of
early-stage growth sectors with strong management.
Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.
Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.
Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.