Metro achieves production guidance for 2nd year at Bauxite Hills
Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) today provided bauxite production and shipping results for December and for the calendar year from its Bauxite Hills Mine in Cape York, Queensland.
The company mined and shipped 3.5 million tonnes over the year, successfully reaching the upper end of its guidance for calendar 2019. The company completed production on 23 December after loading its 56th and final vessel for 2019.
Metro Mining managing director and chief executive officer, Simon Finnis, said:
“It is extremely pleasing that we’ve achieved our production guidance for the year, meaning Bauxite Hills has done that for its first two years of operations, something that is not easy, and an achievement our team should rightfully be proud of.
“I must give credit to the team on site; their perseverance and commitment, particularly at the end of the year, to deliver the tonnage, without compromising safety or quality is a continuation of their excellent performance this year.
I would like to take this opportunity to wish all our employees, contracting partners, stakeholders and shareholders a safe and prosperous New Year.“
Metro is now eying production of 4.0 million tonnes in 2020 and 6.0 million tonnes in annual production from 2021 and in each year from then on for the mine’s life.
