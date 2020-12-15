See Our Current Investments

LRS starts drilling program at its Noombenberry Halloysite-Kaolin project

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Dec 15, 2020, in Mining

Latin Resources (ASX:LRS) has now begun its maiden aircore drilling at the Noombenberry Halloysite-Kaolin project in Western Australia.

Noombenberry is located to the east-southeast of Merredin, Western Australia and drilling will continue up to 20 December 2020.

LRS is effectively drill testing one of Australia’s few known occurrences of ultra-high-grade halloysite – a naturally occurring nanotube – and is looking to emulate Andromeda Metals (ASX: ADN) recent performance, a stock that has delivered a 700%+ return since September 2020.

Andromeda is developing one of the world’s largest known high purity halloysite-kaolin reserves and resources in South Australia.

LRS’s WA project has very similar geology to AND’s South Australian project.

Read: CATALYST ALERT: LRS to Drill for Halloysite, Hoping to Emulate Some of ADN’s 700% Run

LRS Executive Director Chris Gale commented on the commencement of drilling, “We are all very excited to have our maiden air-core drilling campaign underway at Noombenberry, where we are testing the extent of our known high-quality kaolinite-halloysite occurrence.

“Drilling is progressing very well, with geological logging identifying good intersections of white kaolinitic clays in the early drilling.”

Kaolinitic clays and halloysite were identified in previous sampling, where results confirmed up to 38.9% kaolinite and 15% halloysite by weight in the 45 – 180um size fraction.

Four sub-outcrop samples of this bright-white material have now been collected from two specific sites, and submitted for detailed test work along with the composite samples from the air-core drilling.

Bright, white Halloysite.
Bright, white Halloysite.

Approximately 2,500m – 3,000m of shallow air-core drilling is expected to confirm the extents of a known Kaolinite - Halloysite occurrence.

The initial phase of drilling will be completed in a regular 400m x 400m grid pattern (as seen below), with a second phase of off-set infill drilling to a nominal 200m x 200m pattern focusing on thicker zones of kaolinite development to be completed should time permit.

Any unfinished areas of infill drilling will be completed early in 2021.

Noombenberry Project showing proposed air-core drill sites, historic surface sample Location 41 and new reconnaissance surface sample locations2 (WD01-1, WD01-2, WD02-1 & WD02-1).
Noombenberry Project showing proposed air-core drill sites, historic surface sample Location 41 and new reconnaissance surface sample locations2 (WD01-1, WD01-2, WD02-1 & WD02-1).

“We will continue to drill right up to 20 December, infilling our drill pattern where we see good kaolin intersections in the logging,” Gale said.

LRS is fully funded to advance the Noombenberry Project at a time where there is strong and broad global demand for high-quality kaolin products.

Noombenberry also has the added benefit of sub-cropping high-quality material, which will have a significant positive impact on any future project economics, if sufficient material to support development is defined.

LRS has additional capacity within the existing approvals to extend the drilling campaign as required.


Where to invest $1,000 right now

When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.

The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.

They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.

Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.


SEE THE PORTFOLIO

tags

HALLOYSITE MAIDEN AIRCORE DRILLING NOOMBENBERRY KAOLIN

Like this article? You may like...

Is Thomson Resources Australia’s best emerging silver play? Pursuit builds on Wubin South and opens up gold prospectivity New agreement allows Minbos to develop fertilizer market in Angola Minbos looking strong on both corporate and operational levels
December 7th

Latin Resources receives $5 million injection to fund exploration
November 26th

Drilling to start: can $29M LRS follow in the footsteps of $650M capped ADN?
November 19th

Multiple share price catalysts on the horizon for Latin Resources

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X