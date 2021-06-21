See Our Current Investments

LRS recommences drilling at Noombenberry Kaolin-Halloysite Project

2 minute read

By Hannah Goldman. Published at Jun 21, 2021, in Mining

Ahead of schedule, Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS) has commenced the next phase of aircore drilling at its 100% owned Noombenberry Kaolin-Halloysite Project.

The aircore drilling is adjacent to the Cloud Nine Kaolin-Halloysite Deposit, where the Company has recently reported a maiden Mineral Resource estimate.

The planned drilling has been designed to test for kaolinized granitic material for a further 4.5km to the north of the Cloud Nine deposit, within the Companies 100% owned granted tenement.

Potential exists for the kaolin-halloysite material to extend both north and south of Cloud Nine for up to 100km covered by the Company’s extensive regional tenement package.

The Cloud Nine Inferred Mineral Resource of 207 million tonnes of kaolinised granite comprises two separate domains:

  • 123 million tonnes of bright white kaolin-bearing material; and
  • 84 million tonnes of kaolin/halloysite-bearing material.

Drilling will initially comprise an estimated 3,700m of aircore drilling on a 400 x 400 metre grid which will dovetail into previously completed drilling, covering an area roughly equivalent in size to the globally significant Cloud Nine deposit.

Upon completion of the initial 400 metre spaced drilling, further drilling is planned within the Cloud Nine Deposit with the aim of increasing confidence in the existing inferred resource in select areas to enable a JORC Indicated or Measured classification.

It is expected that this drilling campaign will be completed in early July 2021, followed immediately by the 2nd phase infill drilling, with all composite samples to be dispatched to various specialised laboratories in South Australia for detailed analysis.

Latin Resources Exploration Manager, Tony Greenaway commented: “With the drilling rig back out on site, we are looking forward to the potential of significantly expanding our Cloud Nine Halloysite-Kaolin Deposit.

We are testing a new area that is equal in size to the footprint of the existing Cloud Nine resource, so there is significant potential for resource growth.”


View Our Investment Portfolios


Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies, with high potential and near term price catalysts.

Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.

Time Frame
6 to 12 months

Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of early-stage growth sectors with strong management.

Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.

Time Frame
2 to 4 years

Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.

Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.

Time Frame
4 to 7 years

tags

NOOMBENBERRY AIRCORE DRILLING PROGRAM NOOMBENBERRY HALLOYSITE KAOLIN PROJECT CLOUD NINE MRE

Like this article? You may like...

Thomson delivers multiple discoveries at Bygoo Tin Project Tempus delineates wide zone of quartz veining with visible gold Euro Manganese trading on the OTCQX Latin Resources increases landholdings in Lachlan Fold Belt
June 17th

Latin Resources increases landholdings in Lachlan Fold Belt
May 31st

Latin Resources on cloud nine following impressive resource estimate
May 13th

Latin Resources firms up its Westminster holding

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X