Los Cerros steps up drilling at Ceibal - is it the next Tesorito?
Less than a month after flagging the commencement of drilling at Ceibal, Los Cerros’ (ASX:LCL) newly identified porphyry target just one kilometre south-west of Tesorito, management has reported encouraging visual mineralisation.
This has prompted LCL to redirect a second rig in order to fast track the investigation of what is viewed as ‘’an exciting new porphyry target’’ within the broader Quinchia Gold Project in Colombia.
The emerging gold-copper play has embarked on its largest year of exploration drilling to date, with a view to uncovering the true size potential of the Tesorito and Chuscal porphyry prospects at its Quinchia Project in Colombia, a cluster of porphyry targets surrounding the Miraflores Gold Deposit that includes the Tesorito surface porphyry and the porphyry targets at Chuscal.
Managing Director Jason Stirbinskis is hoping Ceibal can replicate Tesorito, saying, “The strong surface channel results and encouraging visuals from the first drill hole, combined with the ideal structural setting for potential porphyry occurrence, has prompted us to accelerate drilling at Ceibal.
'The close proximity to Tesorito and the similarity of lithology and structural setting bodes well for finding another Tesorito style, near-surface gold mineralised porphyry.”
Ceibal’s close proximity to Tesorito can be seen on the following map.
Similar drill core to those at Tesorito
From a geological perspective, CEDDH01, the first hole ever drilled at Ceibal, entered andesite at surface which bears considerable similarities to the andesite that forms part of the mineralised suite at Tesorito.
The entire 500 metre down-hole length remained in andesites, diorites and magmatic breccias visually similar to the Tesorito drill core.
The hole ended at 500 metres in andesite with low vein density, suggesting a transition out of the zone of interest, which is consistent with a decrease in surface geochemistry anomalism directly above end-of-hole (EOH).
Whilst assay results are not expected until mid-June, management’s degree of enthusiasm supported by the geological comparisons to the Tesorito South porphyry suite was sufficient to direct a second rig to Ceibal.
As indicated above, holes CEDDH02 and CEDDH03 are each on drill lines of about 100 metre spacings east of CEDDH01, suggesting results from those holes could well throw some light on what could be another significant mineralised orebody.
View Our Investment Portfolios
Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies,
with high potential and near term price catalysts.
Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.
Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of
early-stage growth sectors with strong management.
Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.
Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.
Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.