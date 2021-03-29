Los Cerros identifies new target within the Quinchia Project
Los Cerros Limited (ASX:LCL) has provided details regarding a new, developing porphyry target within the 100% owned Quinchia Gold Project in Colombia, a cluster of porphyry targets surrounding the Miraflores Gold Deposit that includes the Tesorito surface porphyry and the porphyry targets at Chuscal.
With significant funding in place and three diamond drill rigs continuously drilling, the company has experienced considerable exploration success of late.
Much of Los Cerros’ attention has understandably been on the Tesorito and Chuscal areas, but management has also been running a prospect generation program with a view to identifying early-stage targets to add to the existing robust prospect pipeline as shown below.
However, Ceibal has emerged as an early-stage prospect, generating significant momentum to warrant its escalation as a new 2021 drill target.
Ceibal is a substantial 800 metre x 600 metre gold, copper and molybdenum near-circular surface soil and rock chip geochemistry anomaly on the shoulder of a geophysics magnetic anomaly, one kilometre south and south-west of Miraflores and Tesorito respectively.
Its proximity to those two key areas can be seen on the map featured below, and management goes on to outline the Ceibal area’s consistencies with other high profile regions in terms of geological characteristics.
More specifically, the Ceibal surface geochemical anomaly is broadly comparable in size and tenor to Tesorito, and like Tesorito, Ceibal is located within the Marmato Fault Corridor.
A field program launched last year logged outcrops and float of andesites and diorites similar to those encountered at Tesorito.
Rock chips have reported very high values for porphyry pathfinders such as molybdenum and copper including one sample of 2.95g/t gold, 776ppm copper and 273ppm molybdenum.
Trenching across the anomalous zone is underway with results of the channel samples from the first line reporting 75 metres at 1.2 g/t gold and 25 metres at 1.2g/t gold.
Most discoveries, and almost all major, multi-million ounce gold discoveries of the mid-Cauca porphyry belt of Colombia, have links to regional north-south trending faults.
These are deep, major tectonic faults running the length of South America and caused by the ocean plates colliding with continental South America.
Tesorito, Miraflores, Chuscal and Ceibal are all within, or very close to, the Marmato Fault Corridor, with one such fault set extending north from Quinchia to the 4 million ounce Marmato Gold Mine.
As can be seen on the map we featured earlier, north-west to north-north-west secondary faults cross each of the company’s zones of interest at Quinchia including Tesorito, Chuscal and Ceibal and also targets further north.
Where to invest $1,000 right now
When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.
The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.
They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.
Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.