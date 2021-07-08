Los Cerros confirms extensive gold porphyry mineralisation
2 minute read
Los Cerros Limited (ASX:LCL) has announced the first drill results from its new Ceibal porphyry target, with gold mineralisation reported along the entire core-lengths from the first two drill holes.
The company’s new porphyry target is located less than 1km from the Tesorito South porphyry discovery, both of which are part of the company’s 100% owned Quinchia Project in Risaralda – Colombia.
The assays from both holes have validated Ceibal as a promising porphyry target with elevated gold and porphyry signature pathfinders over the entire core lengths of CEDDH01 and CEDDH02 and provides further evidence of the Marmato Fault Corridor being a highly prospective region for the emplacement of significant gold porphyry systems.
Los Cerros Managing Director, Jason Stirbinskis commented, “This is a very encouraging and informative start to drilling a new target area which, until early this year, was a nameless site of a few anomalous surface geochemical samples in our extensive early-stage, project generation portfolio.
"By way of comparison the first hole drilled at Tesorito, TS-DH01, intersected 266.5m @ 0.46g/t Au1.
"Because the entire length of both Ceibal holes are mineralised, and rich with porphyry signatures, we believe the extensive surface geochemistry anomalism, like the comparable Tesorito surface geochemical anomaly, has a causative porphyry as its origin.”
The first drill hole at Ceibal (CEDDH01) saw porphyry style veining and alteration across all units for the length of the drill core.
Gold assays reported 500m @ 0.52g/t Au from surface, with higher gold grade intercepts tending to be associated with shear/breccia zone contacts and include:
The CEDDH02 drill pad was placed 100+m northeast of CEDDH01, further from the centre of soil geochemistry gold – copper anomalism.
The first 400m of core consists of porphyry suite andesites, similar to the unit logged in CEDDH01.
Porphyry style veining and alteration is visible across all units, including the country rock basalts, for the entire length of the drill core which delivered 586m @ 0.51g/t Au from surface including:
Overall, these results are broadly comparable with the early progress of the Tesorito South progress, and emphasises Marmato Fault Corridor as a highly prospective region for the emplacement of significant gold porphyry systems.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.