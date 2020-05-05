Krakatoa starts deep ground penetrating radar survey at Belgravia

Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA) has commenced a deep ground penetrating radar (DGPR) survey at the company’s Belgravia Project.

The Belgravia Project covers an area of 80 square kilometres and is located in the central part of the Molong Volcanic Belt (MVB), which forms as part of the East Lachlan province within the Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales.

The East Lachlan region constitutes the largest porphyry province in Australia.

The ground-based survey being completed by Loza Radar Australia aims to identify and map the sub-surface down to depths of 200 metres, providing evidence of favourable hosting environments.

The Loza Radar DGPR technology is expected to assist the company in its systematic exploration program, building towards drill testing at depth.

Lines ranging in length between 500 metres and 1500 metres (approximately 20 line kilometres in total) will be surveyed at Belgravia.

The survey will focus on the co-incident magnetic anomalies and geochemical halos recently identified in the shallow aircore drilling program at Bell Valley and the magnetic anomaly at Sugarloaf Creek (see below) where a rock chip assayed 5.2 g/t gold and 1.7% copper.