Kingston expects Mineral Resource update by mid-year
Phase 2 Resource definition drilling at Kingston Resources Limited’s (ASX:KSN) Ewatinona deposit has started well.
Ewatinona is part of the Quartz Mountain region, home to Kingston’s 2.8Moz Misima Gold Project in PNG.
Drilling has so far delivered encouraging high-grade results from the first three drill holes.
Highlights from drilling at Ewatinona include:
- 10.2m @ 3.68g/t Au from 10m, including:
O 4.2m @ 2.03g/t Au; and
O 4m @ 7.15g/t Au, including 1.4m @ 18.58g/t Au
- 11.56m @ 1.44g/t Au from 111.6m
- 15.6m @ 1.18g/t Au from 49.6m
- 10m @ 0.91g/t Au from 40m, including:
O 6m @ 1.16g/t Au
- 6m @ 2.46g/t Au from 4m
Results from this program will underpin an update to the Mineral Resource, ahead of the commencement of feasibility studies for the Misima Gold Project.
Holes GDD066, GDD068 and GDD070 are the first drill holes undertaken since Kingston completed its Phase 1 drilling program in 2019.
Phase 1 confirmed the style of mineralisation, tenor of grade, and intersected new mineralised structures outside of the existing Mineral Resource.
Phase 2 is targeting infill between historical drilling, potentially mineralised zones outside and below the US$1400 pit shell that constrains the current Mineral Resource, and along-strike extensions of mineralised structures interpreted from surface geochemistry.
“This represents a very strong start to our Phase 2 drilling program at Ewatinona, which is aimed at upgrading and potentially expanding the existing 220,000 ounce Inferred Resource,” said Kingston Managing Director, Andrew Corbett.
“Following the excellent results we’ve recently reported at Misima North and Umuna East, we are pleased to be delivering drilling success across all three of the potential starter pit areas we’ve identified, putting us well on track with our clearly defined strategy of identifying shallow mineralisation to provide early mill feed at Misima.”
Read: Kingston has early stage success at Misima North
Read: Kingston Resources has further drilling success at Misima Gold Project
KSN has picked up the pace of its drilling program as it looks to improve its Mineral Resource.
“Drilling results will feed into a Mineral Resource update that we expect to deliver mid-year, which will then form the foundation for a Pre-feasibility Study which we hope to deliver by year-end," Corbett said.
“Drilling within the Quartz Mountain area is expected to continue throughout the current quarter, including some eagerly anticipated follow-up holes at the Abi discovery, where our previous drilling returned 23.6m @ 2.91g/t Au from 7.4m.
“While this drilling is ongoing, we will also assess the full suite of recent results from Misima North, Umuna East and Quartz Mountain to determine key priorities for further drilling.”
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.