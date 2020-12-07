GTR to complete gold drilling before Christmas: assays due in February
GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) has commenced reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the company’s Niagara Gold Project near Kookynie in the eastern goldfields of Western Australia.
This RC drilling campaign is targeting completion of 16 drill holes at an average depth of 150 metres per hole for a total of approximately 2400 metres of drilling.
Targeting of the RC drill holes is based on GTR’s successful September drilling of 52 shallow aircore holes (average depth 49 metres) over the eastern part of the Niagara Gold Project as shown below.
Assay results for gold and a further 48 elements were previously reported in October and November with results including elevated gold values and anomalism of up to 2.8 g/t gold.
The multi-element results, together with previous gold assay results, have contributed to the development of the overall exploration model with refined targets now to be tested by the RC drilling campaign.
Mineralisation and geological features suggest potential for gold
As a backdrop, the project is located within the central part of the Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt and the geology of the area is characterised by large rafts of semi-continuous greenstone stratigraphy within the Mendleyarri monzogranite batholith.
Numerous historical workings occur within and to the north of the project area, with a number of major historical mines located in the immediate vicinity of Kookynie, including the Cosmopolitan mine that produced a total of around 630,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 15 g/t gold between 1897 and 1911.
However the majority of the landholding that makes up the Niagara gold project is untested leaving GTR significant scope to test new targets.
Based on the results of the geochemical assessment completed to date, the project area is hosted by mafic intrusions, volcanic rocks and volcaniclastics with minor felsic meta-sediments and intrusive rocks.
The south-eastern part of the tenement is dominated by mafic meta-sedimentary successions.
Evaluation and interpretation of geochemical element associations suggest gold is potentially related to anomalous levels of bismuth, tungsten, and tellurium.
The multi-element geochemistry has been used to assist in refining the exploration model and vectoring towards alteration and mineralisation targets being tested by the current RC drilling campaign.
The drilling is expected to be completed by 24 December with assay results expected during February 2021.
Where to invest $1,000 right now
When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.
The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.
They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.
Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.