Final drill results at Mars put Vango one step closer to resource upgrade

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Feb 21, 2020, in Mining

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) today announced the final results from its highly successful drilling programme at the shallow, high‐grade, Mars prospect on its 100%‐owned Marymia Gold Project.

Marymia is located 300 kilometres northeast of Meekatharra in the Mid‐West region of WA.

The latest drilling results put the gold exploration and development company one step closer to delivering a resource upgrade for the Trident‐Marwest‐Mareast Corridor.

The Mars deposit forms part of the 5km structural/mineralisation corridor from the high‐grade Trident resource through the Marwest/Mars prospects to the Mareast prospect.

The high-grade results confirm the continuity of shallow, high‐grade, gold mineralisation at Mars.

These results will be incorporated into an upgraded resource estimate for the Trident‐Marwest‐Mareast Corridor and will form part of a planned Mineral Resource upgrade for the wider Marymia Project.

Some of the better results include:

Also forming part of the resource upgrade will be the following significant high-grade results:

New resource estimates will feed into the planned global Marymia Gold Project resource upgrade and subject to outcomes of this upgrade, Vango will complete scoping studies into the proposed, stand‐alone, Marymia Gold Project development.

