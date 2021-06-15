See Our Current Investments

Euro Manganese plans restart of pilot plant to produce samples

3 minute read

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Jun 15, 2021, in Mining

Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX:EMN), management has announced its plan to restart the company’s pilot plant to produce high-purity manganese samples for prospective customers.

The restart of the pilot plant is an important development because it will provide potential end-users with products to trial, laying the foundation for possible offtake agreements.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project.

The proposed project entails reprocessing a substantial manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine located in the Czech Republic, relatively close to industrial hubs in Europe, where there is growing demand for EV battery raw materials.

The company has engaged Changsha Research Institute for Mining and Metallurgy Co. Ltd. (CRIMM), the original operators of the pilot plant, to restart the facility with delivery of product samples targeted for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The samples will be used by prospective customers to accelerate their supply chain qualification work.

CRIMM is also the lead contractor for the Demonstration Plant (DP) that is currently being fabricated in China for delivery and installation at the Chvaletice Manganese Project site in the Czech Republic later this year.

Aerial shot of tailings.
Aerial shot of tailings.

Demonstration plant to mirror commercial scale process

The DP will recycle tailings material to produce battery-grade manganese products using the same process proposed for the full-scale commercial plant where production is anticipated to commence in late 2024/early 2025.

The pilot plant, which in 2018 produced ultra-high-purity manganese samples as part of the project’s Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) metallurgical test work program, will be refurbished and restarted to prepare an initial batch of approximately 50 kilograms of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and 150 kilograms of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate.

These product samples will be used by prospective customers for supply chain qualification, which involves thorough testing and evaluation of battery raw materials prior to approval for use by cathode, battery and electric vehicle manufacturers.

In discussing industry dynamics and the significance of these developments for Euro Manganese, chief executive Marco Romero said, “Demand for sustainably-produced, battery-grade manganese is increasing rapidly and there simply isn’t enough production capacity in the world to meet it today.

“New producers need to come on stream soon and undergo rigorous supply chain qualification of their products.

“The restart of our pilot plant will help us better service several prospective customers’ near term objectives to pre-qualify new producers like ourselves.

“With the restart of our pilot plant, we will be able to move more quickly in delivering finished-product samples, while also enabling the follow-on in early 2022 with larger samples from our Demonstration Plant.”


View Our Investment Portfolios


Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies, with high potential and near term price catalysts.

Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.

Time Frame
6 to 12 months

Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of early-stage growth sectors with strong management.

Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.

Time Frame
2 to 4 years

Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.

Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.

Time Frame
4 to 7 years

tags

RESTART DEMONSTRATION PLANT CHANGSHA RESEARCH INSTITUTE HIGH PURITY MANGANESE SAMPLES CHVALETICE MANGANESE PROJECT SUPPLY CHAIN QUALIFICATION

Like this article? You may like...

Results of June drilling could be major catalyst for Mandrake European Metals’ lithium production looking lean and green Auroch delivers outstanding drilling results near BHP Nickel West Thomson poised to establish new mineral resource estimate at Conrad
June 1st

Euro Manganese boosts Chvaletice after-tax NPV by US$25 million
May 24th

Euro Manganese ticking the boxes at Chvaletice Manganese Project
May 6th

BASF is betting on high purity manganese to supply battery makers

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X