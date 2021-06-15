Euro Manganese plans restart of pilot plant to produce samples

3 minute read

Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX:EMN), management has announced its plan to restart the company’s pilot plant to produce high-purity manganese samples for prospective customers.

The restart of the pilot plant is an important development because it will provide potential end-users with products to trial, laying the foundation for possible offtake agreements.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project.

The proposed project entails reprocessing a substantial manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine located in the Czech Republic, relatively close to industrial hubs in Europe, where there is growing demand for EV battery raw materials.

The company has engaged Changsha Research Institute for Mining and Metallurgy Co. Ltd. (CRIMM), the original operators of the pilot plant, to restart the facility with delivery of product samples targeted for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The samples will be used by prospective customers to accelerate their supply chain qualification work.

CRIMM is also the lead contractor for the Demonstration Plant (DP) that is currently being fabricated in China for delivery and installation at the Chvaletice Manganese Project site in the Czech Republic later this year.

Aerial shot of tailings.

Demonstration plant to mirror commercial scale process

The DP will recycle tailings material to produce battery-grade manganese products using the same process proposed for the full-scale commercial plant where production is anticipated to commence in late 2024/early 2025.

The pilot plant, which in 2018 produced ultra-high-purity manganese samples as part of the project’s Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) metallurgical test work program, will be refurbished and restarted to prepare an initial batch of approximately 50 kilograms of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and 150 kilograms of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate.

These product samples will be used by prospective customers for supply chain qualification, which involves thorough testing and evaluation of battery raw materials prior to approval for use by cathode, battery and electric vehicle manufacturers.

In discussing industry dynamics and the significance of these developments for Euro Manganese, chief executive Marco Romero said, “Demand for sustainably-produced, battery-grade manganese is increasing rapidly and there simply isn’t enough production capacity in the world to meet it today.

“New producers need to come on stream soon and undergo rigorous supply chain qualification of their products.

“The restart of our pilot plant will help us better service several prospective customers’ near term objectives to pre-qualify new producers like ourselves.

“With the restart of our pilot plant, we will be able to move more quickly in delivering finished-product samples, while also enabling the follow-on in early 2022 with larger samples from our Demonstration Plant.”