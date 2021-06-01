Euro Manganese boosts Chvaletice after-tax NPV by US$25 million
2 minutes read
Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX:EMN) has entered into royalty termination agreements (Royalty Termination Agreements) to purchase and extinguish an aggregate 1.2% net smelter royalty (NSR) interest in the Chvaletice Manganese Project for an aggregate consideration of US$4.5 million (approximately CAD$5.45 million).
The 1.2% NSR was granted in connection with the company’s acquisition of its 100% interest in Mangan Chvaletice s.r.o. in May 2016 from three arm’s-length parties.
The Chvaletice Manganese Project entails reprocessing a significant manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine strategically located in the Czech Republic in reasonably close proximity to industrial hubs where there is expected to be substantial demand for battery materials.
Based on a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed in early 2019, extinguishing the NSR interests would eliminate US$91.1 million in expenditures over the project’s 25-year life, reduce operating costs by US$3.40 per tonne of plant feed (or 2.5% of total cost per tonne of plant feed), while increasing the after-tax NPV of the project by US$25.3 million (approximately 4%) using the PEA’s 10% discount rate.
All economic assumptions and results will be updated as part of the project’s feasibility study targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2022.
Part of the consideration for the royalty purchase (US$900,000) was paid on May 21, 2021, while the remainder will be paid on or before 31 January 2022 in the form of all-cash or a combination of cash and up to 50% in shares.
Highlighting the financial impact of royalty termination, chief executive Marco Romero said, “Based on the 2019 PEA results and assumptions, this royalty buy-out enhances the project’s economics, and the payment terms allow the company substantial financial flexibility.
“We continue to evaluate other potential value-enhancing opportunities for the project.’’
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.