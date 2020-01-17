Drilling progressing well at Aldoro’s Penny South gold project
Drilling at Aldoro Resources (ASX:ARN) Penny South Project is progressing well.
Aldoro has completed drilling at the first 30 holes out of the planned 103 hole program, for a total of 1,699m drilled at the Penny South gold project.
Samples from the first 24 holes (5 drill lines) have submitted to the laboratory in Perth for assay. Results will be announced when testing is concluded.
Initial observations suggest the exploration model for the identified Penny South targets is robust.
Working east to west along the lines the target assemblage of mafic schist-granodiorite-amphibolite was encountered with sheared altered felsic intrusive (granodiorite) observed in hole APSAC004, with a 10-15m intersection of quartz veining.
Quartz veining has been observed in a number of other holes along the drill lines, as well as quartz with fresh sulphide towards the end of hole APSAC007.
Average drill hole depth to date is approximately 57m, with the aircore (AC) drilling reaching down to refusal in fresh rock.
The goal of this preliminary 5,000m aircore (AC) campaign is to find shallow gold mineralisation in the target corridor, and to identify potential deeper mineralisation to be tested by a subsequent follow up program.
Aldoro has drilled beyond its planned depth so far. This is due to deeper overburden and weathering depth to fresh rock. However drilling remains with the $170,000 budget with less aircore hammer used.
With that in mind, the initial program looks to be strong and places Aldoro is a strong position to expand the current program as well as plan for a deeper follow up campaign.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.