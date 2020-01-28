Dateline’s Green Mountain looms as highly prospective
Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) has provided some positive commentary following the completion of geological mapping, geochemical sampling and ground magnetics program at its 100% owned Green Mountain gold project in Colorado.
A ground magnetic survey was carried out in the Lucky Strike - Mineral Hill area at Green Mountain to assist with mapping amphibolite bodies, the preferred host rock for the Lucky Strike veins.
Dateline’s overall operations are focused on gold mining and exploration in Colorado.
The company owns 100% of the Gold Links project which is located in Gunnison County.
Gold Links which has produced up to 150,000 ounces of high-grade gold is comprised of several contiguous historic gold mines that have been consolidated by the company.
Mineralisation can be traced on surface and underground for almost six kilometres from the northern to the southern sections of the project.
Well documented records indicate that there are large areas that remain untested at surface and little to no exploration has been done below the valley floor.
Dateline’s Green Mountain project includes Lucky Strike and Mineral Hill permitted gold properties, and the company has recommissioned a gold processing plant located at the Lucky Strike Mine.
Gold Links and the Lucky Strike are located approximately 50 kilometres apart, indicating that successful exploration at Green Mountain could have broader implications for the company’s overall operations in that region.
Drilling to test projection of Lucky Strike veins
Looking specifically at Green Mountain, a prominent magnetic anomaly is modelled coincident with mapped amphibolite at Lucky Strike mine.
From a geological perspective, the magnetic susceptibility model shows an amphibolite body significantly larger than indicated by surface mapping.
The Lucky Strike mine lies near the northern end of the modelled amphibolite, and the amphibolite body plunges in a shallow fashion toward the south-east.
With elevated gold values extending throughout the system, a 2020 drill campaign is being planned to test the projection of the Lucky Strike veins within this target.
