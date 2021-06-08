Dateline Resources materially increases head grades at Gold Links Gold Mine

3 minute read

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) has announced the second phase of ore sorting results for the Gold Links Gold Mine in Colorado, USA, whereby gold grade per tonne has increased by 41.6% from 15.34 to 21.71g/t Au.

A total of 849kg of material was transported to the TOMRA ore sorting facilities in Sydney. Two tests were conducted using both laser and XRT sorting technology with the XRT technology proving to be a better fit for the Gold Links project.

The below table is a summary of the optimal test results received from the XRT sorter:

Commenting on the results, Managing Director, Stephen Baghdadi, said, “The ore sorting results are in line with our expectations and have confirmed that the Gold Links ore is perfectly suited for this technology.

"The sample head grade was increased by 41.6% to 21.7g/t Au. Approximately a third of the material was sorted to waste. The amount of gold that was left in the waste was 2.2g/t, which equates to less than 0.7g/t per mined tonne.

"By upgrading high-grade material from the veins to an even higher grade significantly enhances the potential of Gold Links by reducing processing costs and increasing the returns per tonne.

The company intends to conduct an additional test to determine if the results can be further improved by using an ore sorter that is capable of both XRT and Laser in a single run”

Ore Sorting Test Work

DTR completed the ore sorting program with TOMRA in order to assess the potential of upgrading the ore prior to further processing through the Lucky Strike mill.

These results are considered to be “proof-of-concept” tests by TOMRA and were conducted on a representative sample of mineralised material collected from Gold Links.

A total of 849kg of mineralised material was collected from Gold Links, with an aggregate grade of 15.34g/t Au.

49% of the sorted material was reported as waste and contained less than 0.7g/t Au per mined tonne.

The upgrade factor, which includes the TOMRA concentrate stream as well as the high-grade bypass material, resulted in a gold upgrade of 41.6%, a decrease in sample mass of 33.7%, and a 2.6% loss in contained gold.

The analytical results of the 2021 Gold Links ore sorting trial (optimal route) are presented below:

In addition to the optimal path presented in the above, additional testing was undertaken whereby the XRT- DE waste stream was subjected to ore sorting using the Laser technology.

Implications and next steps

Dateline’s 100%-owned Lucky Strike processing facility is located 50km via road from the Gold Links Gold Mine. The plant includes a primary circuit for the extraction of nuggety or free gold from the veins. A secondary flotation circuit allows for the production of a gold-silver-lead concentrate.

By implementing x-ray ore sorting technology after primary crushing, the tonnage going into the primary and secondary circuits may be materially increased by ~33%. For DTR, this translates into the ability to mine and transport up to 45,000tpa to Lucky Strike for processing through the 33,000tpa plant.

Subject to further analysis and modelling, there is the potential to increase future gold production by 40% compared to not installing ore sorting technology.

Following the test program, Dateline has commenced discussions with various suppliers of ore sorting equipment with regards to purchase/lease options. Further test work will also be undertaken with alternative units that includes XRT and Laser in a single unit to improve recovery.