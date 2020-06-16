Comet prepares to drill at Barraba as copper price gains momentum
Comet Resources Limited (ASX:CRL) has provided an update on the Barraba Copper Project in NSW, including the appointment of Mart Rampe, a highly experienced geologist as the manager for all aspects of the project.
Rampe has 46 years’ experience in minerals exploration and development which includes grassroots exploration through to pre-mine development, an ideal background given Barraba’s early-stage status.
He has held senior exploration management positions in publicly listed and private exploration companies, and he has also worked with a number of commodities including gold, base metals, uranium, coal and industrial minerals.
Managing director Matthew O’Kane is confident that copper is set to see an increase in demand due to the global efforts to reduce emissions from the transport network and also from the generation of renewable electricity.
Indeed, looking at the last five years this was a key commodity price driver as the price of copper increased some 60% to approximately US$3.20 per pound.
However, the copper price slumped from more than US$2.80 per pound to a low of approximately US$2.10 per pound in the first quarter of 2020, due largely to the anticipated demand impact of coronavirus.
Ideal time to target emerging copper plays
For investors looking to take a medium to long-term approach, the demand dynamics are still in place, suggesting now may be the time for forward-looking investors to identify undervalued copper plays.
Copper is not only an important part of the batteries used in Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), but is also used extensively in the electric motors that drive the wheels of BEVs, and is also used intensively in the generation of electricity from renewables such as solar and wind.
There is also significant potential for post-Covid-19 fiscal stimulus initiatives by governments to provide further demand for copper, with the strong performance of the copper price over recent months providing further support for this argument.
The sharp uptick in the commodity price can be seen in the following chart.
Drilling in vicinity of historical deposits
It is important to note that the Barraba Copper Project has not been systematically tested by modern exploration techniques.
The initial exploration program will include drill testing of areas below the historically identified deposits, plus high-level exploration targets delineated by an induced polarisation (IP) survey of parts of the licence area that were not previously followed up.
To complement the drill testing, Comet will also complete downhole geophysics with the aim of providing additional information about potential parallel and blind lodes, in addition to the known historical lodes.
As volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits often occur in clusters, this is a much-anticipated exploration program.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.