Comet prepares to drill at Barraba as copper price gains momentum

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Jun 16, 2020, in Mining

Comet Resources Limited (ASX:CRL) has provided an update on the Barraba Copper Project in NSW, including the appointment of Mart Rampe, a highly experienced geologist as the manager for all aspects of the project.

Rampe has 46 years’ experience in minerals exploration and development which includes grassroots exploration through to pre-mine development, an ideal background given Barraba’s early-stage status.

He has held senior exploration management positions in publicly listed and private exploration companies, and he has also worked with a number of commodities including gold, base metals, uranium, coal and industrial minerals.

Managing director Matthew O’Kane is confident that copper is set to see an increase in demand due to the global efforts to reduce emissions from the transport network and also from the generation of renewable electricity.

Indeed, looking at the last five years this was a key commodity price driver as the price of copper increased some 60% to approximately US$3.20 per pound.

However, the copper price slumped from more than US$2.80 per pound to a low of approximately US$2.10 per pound in the first quarter of 2020, due largely to the anticipated demand impact of coronavirus.

Ideal time to target emerging copper plays

For investors looking to take a medium to long-term approach, the demand dynamics are still in place, suggesting now may be the time for forward-looking investors to identify undervalued copper plays.

Copper is not only an important part of the batteries used in Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), but is also used extensively in the electric motors that drive the wheels of BEVs, and is also used intensively in the generation of electricity from renewables such as solar and wind.

There is also significant potential for post-Covid-19 fiscal stimulus initiatives by governments to provide further demand for copper, with the strong performance of the copper price over recent months providing further support for this argument.

The sharp uptick in the commodity price can be seen in the following chart.

Drilling in vicinity of historical deposits

It is important to note that the Barraba Copper Project has not been systematically tested by modern exploration techniques.

The initial exploration program will include drill testing of areas below the historically identified deposits, plus high-level exploration targets delineated by an induced polarisation (IP) survey of parts of the licence area that were not previously followed up.

To complement the drill testing, Comet will also complete downhole geophysics with the aim of providing additional information about potential parallel and blind lodes, in addition to the known historical lodes.

As volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits often occur in clusters, this is a much-anticipated exploration program.

tags

COPPER DRILLING BARRABA

Like this article? You may like...

Los Cerros identifies new high grade gold targets at Miraflores GTI Resources receives promising assay results from Rats Nest Metals Australia Ltd releases Lac Rainy Graphite Project Maiden JORC Resource Comet Resources surges on back of proposed acquisition
MYQ Unlocks Revenue via Evolt's Apple App Store Launch
June 9th

Comet Resources surges on back of proposed acquisition
June 4th

Comet Resources to acquire Santa Teresa Gold Project
April 17th

Comet poised to explore Barraba ahead of copper rebound

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X