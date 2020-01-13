Classic poised to extend the mineralised zone at Kat Gap

Gold exploration and development company Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) has recommenced a much anticipated reverse circulation drilling program at its 100% owned Kat Gap Gold Project covering exploration licences E74/422 and E74/467 in Western Australia.

Following on from excellent results in the group’s last two programs, including multiple high-grade gold hits close to the surface, there is a reasonable level of confidence that extensions at depth, down dip and along strike to the north could be delineated.

On this note, chief executive Dean Goodwin said, ‘’We are excited to be back at Kat Gap so soon to undertake more follow up drilling.

‘’This round will be focused solely on KatGap which has delivered outstanding results from the previous six drill campaigns.

‘’Drilling will again focus on the main granite-greenstone contact where the gold mineralisation has been significantly enriched, of which only 500 metres of a total 3.5 kilometres of potential strike has been tested by the company.

‘’The current program is designed to probe between 110 metres and 150 metres below surface. ’’

Proven high-grade near surface mineralisation

The following map shows some of Classic’s results from previous drilling campaigns at Kat Gap, including the most recent RC drilling program.

A total of 106 holes for approximately 7800 metres were completed between May 2018 and August 2019, all returning significant high-grade gold intercepts.

The majority of the drilling was relatively shallow, down to approximately 60 metres vertical depth below surface and covered a strike length of the granite-greenstone contact of approximately 400 metres.

Given that high-grade mineralisation has been delineated in a few deeper drill holes such as 9 metres at 21 g/t gold from 123 metres, management appears justified in being excited about the upcoming campaign.