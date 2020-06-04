Classic Minerals recommences drilling at Kat Gap

Western Australian focused gold exploration and development company Classic Minerals Limited (ASX:CLZ) has recommenced reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its 100% owned Kat Gap Gold Project covering exploration licences E74/422 and E74/467.

By way of background, Classic has completed 9 separate drilling campaigns at Kat Gap prior to the most recent RC drilling program.

A total of 166 holes for nearly 12,500 metres were completed between May 2018 and February 2020, all returning significant high-grade gold intercepts.

The majority of the drilling is relatively shallow, down to approximately 60 metres vertical depth below surface and covered a strike length of the granite-greenstone contact of approximately 500 metres.

High-grade mineralisation has been a feature of drilling to date, with results to date including 12 metres at 7.5 g/t gold, 9 metres at 15.2 g/t gold, 10 metres at 31 g/t gold and 3 metres at 62 g/t gold, the latter at a depth of just 36 metres.

Consequently, management approaches this coming program with much anticipation, and chief executive Dean Goodwin said, ‘’We are very pleased to be drilling again at Kat Gap after a bit of a break due to COVID-19.

‘’It’s great to back at it following up on the excellent results of our last two drilling programs, including multiple high-grade gold hits close to the surface, extensions at depth down plunge and along strike south of the dyke.’’

Classic looking to increase confidence in established resource

This round will comprise two separate programs focused solely on Kat Gap which has delivered outstanding results from the previous nine drill campaigns.

Drilling will again focus on the main granite-greenstone contact of which only 600 metres of a total 3.5 kilometres of potential strike has been tested by the company.

The company will be conducting a mix of infill drilling in order to increase the confidence in relation to the established resource model ahead of future open-pit mining, but there will also be step-out drilling which could increase the overall strike of the known gold mineralisation.

The focus continues to be on relatively near-surface mineralisation with drilling targeting zones at depths between 40 metres and 90 metres.