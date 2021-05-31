See Our Current Investments

Chalice’s neighbour set to start drilling

1 minutes read

By Trevor Hoey. Published at May 31, 2021, in Mining

Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN) has received all permits and access required to commence its drilling program at the promising Newleyine PGE-nickel-copper prospect in Western Australia.

Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) has approved the Programme of Work (PoW) application for Newleyine relating to the forthcoming diamond drilling programme.

A drill contractor has been secured with drilling now scheduled to commence on 14 June 2021.

Mandrake’s ground sits just 30km from Chalice Mining’s $3 billion dollar Julimar nickel-copper-PGE discovery.

You don’t have to be a magician to estimate what is likely to happen with Mandrake’s share price if it strikes Julimar type mineralisation in upcoming drilling.

Investors are already showing confidence in the stock with its shares up 200% since management announced that it had secured Newleyine land access.

When news broke today that drilling was about to commence the company’s shares surged more than 25%.

Interestingly, another player in that area in Caspin Resources has spiked 230% since it released drilling results last week.

As indicated above, directly east of the Julimar and to the north of Newleyine lies Mandrake’s Jimperding Project.

Management has completed comprehensive geological mapping, sampling and portable XRF works across the entire project with particular emphasis on anomalies identified by the recently conducted heli-VTEM survey, making it potentially a source of further positive news for the group.


View Our Investment Portfolios


Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies, with high potential and near term price catalysts.

Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.

Time Frame
6 to 12 months

Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of early-stage growth sectors with strong management.

Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.

Time Frame
2 to 4 years

Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.

Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.

Time Frame
4 to 7 years

tags

JULIMAR REGION CHALICE MINING NEWLEYINE PROJECT NICKEL COPPER PGE

Like this article? You may like...

Vulcan Energy appoints lithium expert to lead its team in Germany Latin Resources on cloud nine following impressive resource estimate LCL’s Colombian gold project continues to exceed expectations Red Mountain targets multiple projects over the coming months
March 5th

The power of ESG on investors and … Mandrake defies this week’s market odds
February 26th

Mandrake will be first to drill just kms from Chalice discovery
May 31st

Vulcan Energy appoints lithium expert to lead its team in Germany

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X