AusQuest intersects down-dip zinc extensions of zinc soil at Tangadee

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Nov 18, 2020, in Mining

AusQuest Limited (ASX:AQD) has just completed an assessment of the final assay data received from the recently completed Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program (5 holes/1,352 metres) at the Tangadee Zinc Project in Western Australia, under its Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) with South32 (ASX: S32).

The assay results clearly indicate that the drilling successfully intersected down-dip extensions of the surface zinc soil anomaly.

Thick sections of the black mudstone were found to contain anomalous levels of zinc (up to 1.3% Zn), copper (up to 0.23% Cu), silver (up to 17gpt Ag) and thallium (up to 17ppm Tl), along with elevated gold values (up to 0.177gpt Au) throughout parts of the sequence.

The following table shows the anomalous base metals that were identified across various intervals.

Exploration program increases understanding of local geology

The anomalous base metal intersections are partly associated with elevated levels of molybdenum, vanadium, sulphur, and phosphorous which are commonly found within black carbonaceous sediments that are favourable host rocks for sediment-hosted zinc mineralisation.

The carbonaceous mudstones intersected at Tangadee are similar to those found in the north of the prospect where historical drilling has reported similar intersections of zinc, silver and copper.

This suggests that the metalliferous sediments in this region could be very extensive, extending over a strike length of at least 20 kilometres.

Establishing targets with increased grades within the carbonaceous sediments is currently being considered under AusQuest’s Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) with South32 before a decision is made on the future of this project.

AusQuest’s managing director Graeme Drew emphasised that the wide-spaced drilling at Tangadee had provided further insight into the prospectivity of the region, even though the drilling had not been successful at this stage in identifying targets where higher metal grades were more likely to occur.

On this note, he said “Exploration for sediment-hosted zinc within the Edmund Basin is still in its infancy and remains an elusive target.

“Technical meetings under the SAA to discuss these results are scheduled for December, at which time a decision on the future of this project will be made.”

tags

WESTERN AUSTRALIA ZINC EXPLORATION TANGADEE ZINC PROJECT SOUTH32

Like this article? You may like...

Increased resource bodes well for Vulcan’s PFS Tempus has share price catalysts on the horizon Los Cerros extends mineralised zone at Colombian gold project Superior Resources paves the way for resource expansion
October 12th

AusQuest starts drilling highly prospective Paterson province target
September 10th

AusQuest awaiting assay results after completing drilling at Hamilton
August 31st

AusQuest and South32 drilling the Tangadee Zinc Project

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X