AusQuest benefiting from near-term share price catalysts

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Feb 25, 2020, in Mining

In the coming weeks, AusQuest Limited (ASX:AQD) will be delivering results from recently commenced diamond drilling at its Telegraph Base Metal Prospect, part of the company’s Balladonia Project in the Fraser Range area of Western Australia.

The Balladonia Project is subject to the company’s Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) with South32.

Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed in December 2019 intersected highly anomalous base metal values (copper, lead, silver and zinc) within several RC drill holes, confirming the base metal potential of the prospect.

From a geological perspective, the anomalous metals occur within intense clay/silica/pyrite alteration that can extend to depths of at least 100 metres.

A total of approximately 1,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned to test beneath the alteration zone using the earlier RC drill-holes as pre-collars for this drilling program.

The exploration campaign should take approximately two weeks to complete with assays expected within three weeks of the drilling being completed.

Clearances have been obtained for an additional six drill-holes at the prospect should they be needed, pending results from the drilling program.

Shares rebound ahead of results

Commenting on these upcoming developments, managing director Graeme Drew said, “Assay results received from the RC drilling completed in December 2019 were very encouraging, confirming the prospectivity of the area and building the picture of a strong base metal target at depth.

“We look forward to reporting the results of the current diamond drilling program as they come to hand over the coming weeks.”

It would appear investors are optimistic regarding’s AusQuest prospects with its shares surging 20% in the last fortnight.

tags

ASX SMALL CAPS BASE METALS RC DRILLING DIAMOND DRLLING

Like this article? You may like...

Los Cerros grows JORC gold resources at Quinchia project Tempus ready to drill in April after receipt of water permit Scoping study confirms Vulcan’s potential to supply Europe’s EV and battery makers Final drill results at Mars put Vango one step closer to resource upgrade
Gas Bubbles Highlight Excellent Results from EXR’s Second Core-Hole
February 25th

Los Cerros grows JORC gold resources at Quinchia project
February 24th

Tempus ready to drill in April after receipt of water permit
February 21st

Scoping study confirms Vulcan’s potential to supply Europe’s EV and battery makers

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X