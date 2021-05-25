See Our Current Investments

Auroch continues to dig up promising news at Nepean

By Trevor Hoey. Published at May 25, 2021, in Mining

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) has provided a promising update on exploration activities at its Nepean Nickel Project (Auroch 80%, Lodestar Resources Ltd 20%) in Western Australia, prompting the company’s shares to open slightly higher.

A three-hole diamond drill programme has been successfully completed for 730 metres at Nepean, designed to test three separate targets.

The first drill-hole (NPDD005) was designed to test a strong 4,000-8,000S (Siemens) conductor identified recently by a high-powered ground moving-loop electromagnetic (MLEM) survey 1km south of the historic Nepean nickel sulphide mine.

The location of the drillhole is shown below, indicating new diamond drill collars in relation to reverse circulation (RC) drill collars and the MLEM conductor to the south of the historic Nepean nickel mine.

The hole was successfully drilled to a depth of nearly 400 metres and intercepted a thick package of ultramafic units from 92 metres to 253 metres down-hole, cross-cut in places by intrusive pegmatite veins.

The important footwall contact to the ultramafic package was intercepted at 253 metres and characterised by a two metre wide sediment unit containing approximately 10% sulphides of predominantly pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite.

From a geological perspective, the ultramafic unit directly above the contact exhibits a cumulate texture and the presence of sulphidic sediments on the contact is typical of the setting required for Kambalda-style nickel sulphide mineralisation.

Assays imminent, contact zone subject of further drilling

Down-hole electromagnetics (DHEM) have been conducted on the completed drill-hole, which confirmed that the intercepted sulphides are probably the cause of the MLEM conductor.

A refined DHEM model has produced 4,500-6,000S conductive plate dimensions of 100m x 150m steeply dipping WNW and striking NNW-SSE, which is coincident with the lithological strike.

The drill core is currently being processed and sampled and submitted for assaying, with results, in particular the geochemistry of the contact zone, to be used for further drill targeting.

Discussing the significance of these developments, while highlighting the relationship with Kambalda-style nickel sulphide mineralisation, Auroch managing director Aidan Platel said, “We are pleased to have successfully completed our first diamond drill programme at Nepean.

"The core provided by diamond drilling allows our geologists to record so much more textural and structural information that is just not possible to see in reverse circulation drill chips, and hence is critical to understanding the geological setting of each prospect.

"The sulphidic sediments intersected by drill-hole NPDD005, whilst not nickel sulphides, are important as they provide the source of sulphur necessary for Kambalda-style nickel sulphide mineralisation, and the fact that they are underlying a thick ultramafic package is very encouraging.

"Our Nepean MLEM survey resumes this week, so we are looking forward to potentially identifying new conductors to target the next drilling campaign at Nepean.

"We are also awaiting assays for 12 drill holes from the Woodwind Prospect, along strike from the high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation at the Horn Prospect at the Leinster Nickel Project, and we expect to have the first batch of results from these holes within the next two weeks.”

Hole NPDD007 investigates shallow high-grade nickel mineralisation

Diamond hole NPDD007 was drilled as a metallurgical hole in order to better understand the shallow high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation intersected in recent RC drilling.

The drill-hole intercepted a sulphide zone with a width of approximately 10 metres from 66 metres and within that it intersected 3.4 metres of the 'triangular ore zone' mineralisation from 72 metres down-hole.

This hole will be processed and assayed, while DHEM investigation is scheduled for later this week with the aim of understanding the conductive response of the matrix sulphide unit, and this is expected to assist in the future targeting of regional exploration drill programmes.

Diamond drill hole NPDD006 targeted a geochemical anomaly identified in air-core (AC) drilling earlier this year, where drill-hole NPAC004 intercepted 1 metre at 0.60% nickel from 67 metres in an end-of-hole sample in fresh rock.

The location of the anomaly is approximately 1.8 kilometres north of the historic Nepean mine.

NPDD006 was drilled to a depth of 255 metres, and the ultramafic – basalt footwall contact was intersected at 180 metres down-hole.

The drill core is currently being processed and sampled and submitted for assaying.

In line with hole 007, DHEM survey of the hole has been scheduled for later this week.


View Our Investment Portfolios


Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies, with high potential and near term price catalysts.

Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.

Time Frame
6 to 12 months

Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of early-stage growth sectors with strong management.

Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.

Time Frame
2 to 4 years

Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.

Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.

Time Frame
4 to 7 years

tags

MLEM SURVEY JUNIOR NICKEL EXPLORERS DIAMOND DRLLING NEPEAN NICKEL PROJECT

Like this article? You may like...

Los Cerros steps up drilling at Ceibal - is it the next Tesorito? Euro Manganese ticking the boxes at Chvaletice Manganese Project PUR's Phil's Hill prospect compares favourably with Chalice Mine's prospect GTI Resources reports uranium and vanadium assays
May 7th

ESG investment framework, AOU is the stock to watch and … ASX continues to move sideways
May 6th

Auroch Minerals set to drill high priority nickel target
March 31st

Auroch identifies thick high-grade nickel sulphide at Nepean

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X