Krakatoa sample shows potential for porphyry mineralisation at Sugarloaf

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Apr 14, 2020, in Mining

Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA) has released promising results from a float sample collected at the Sugarloaf target on its 100% owned Belgravia Project, located near Orange, NSW.

The float sample lies on the north-western margin of a geophysical pattern considered indicative of porphyry-style mineralisation.

The sample featured 5.2 g/t gold and 1.7% copper, effectively confirming previously recorded mineralisation in a chip sample that assayed 0.53g/t gold and 1,250ppm copper, thereby supporting the potential for Sugarloaf to host porphyry-style mineralisation.

With regard to regional geological trends, the Sugarloaf Target lies within the same Ordovician volcanic belt that hosts the Copper Hill Deposit to the immediate northwest, Newcrest Mining’s (ASX:NCM) Cadia Valley Operations and the recent Kaiser-Boda discovery by Alkane Resources.

Explaining Krakatoa’s exploration initiatives executive chairman Colin Locke said, “Systematic exploration using airborne geophysics, detailed field mapping and surface geochemistry continues to pay dividends and create exciting opportunities for shareholders.

‘’The company will continue to expand upon this early success to build further successes at Sugarloaf and within the greater Belgravia Project”.

The management of ASX listed company Krakatoa Resources has recently underlined the parallels that exist between mineralisation across its tenements and that found in Newcrest's nearby Cadia Valley gold-copper porphyry region.

tags

GOLD ASX STOCKS COPPER MINING ASX SMALL CAPS CADIA

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

