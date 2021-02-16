Aldoro successfully builds its Ni-Cu-PGE position

Aldoro Resources (ASX:ARN) yesterday announced a development relating to its flagship project, the Narndee Igneous Complex, highly prospective for Ni- Cu-PGE mineralisation - its Windimurra tenement application E59/2431 covering 192km2 has now been officially granted.

This Exploration License grants Aldoro a greater footprint over the Narndee Windimurra Complex; the largest layered mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex in Australia, including a “classic” layered stratigraphy, typified by the Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC) in South Africa.

Along with this, the company also views this development as significant as it enhances the strategic significance and prospectivity of its mineral license holdings over this important area.

Location image of E59/2431.

License area contains multiple targets

The highly prospective license contains multiple targets which warrant further immediate work now the License has been granted.

A key feature of the license area is the multiple strong magnetic anomalies interpreted to be a possible ultramafic zones.

Of particular interest are Targets Mag1 and Mag2 where the magnetic anomaly is supported by development conducive ground cover as opposed to salt lakes. A discrete image of targets Mag1 and Mag2 is pictured below:

Targets Mag1 & Mag2 located within Licence E59/2431.

The stratigraphically higher mafic parts of the complex contain predominantly Fe-Ti-V deposits, seen at Windimurra Mine, Youanmi and the Atley Complexes.

Importantly, the Windimurra tenement covers Mulyeron Hill, a stratigraphically lower ultramafic portion of the Windimurra mafic-ultramafic Complex, over which Aldoro holds 100%.

In addition, these Lower and mid-portions of the complex have also been historically explored for Platinum Group Elements (PGEs) following the South African Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC) model. The Windimurra tenement may be similarly prospective for Bushveld-style PGE’s.

Location of Aldoro’s nickel tenements (red polygons) within the southern and eastern portions of the Narndee- Windimurra Complex (outlined in purple dashes).

About Aldoro Resources

Aldoro Resources Ltd is an ASX-listed (ASX:ARN) mineral exploration and development company. Aldoro has a collection of gold and nickel focused advanced exploration projects all located in Western Australia.

The Company’s flagship project is the Narndee Igneous Complex, highly prospective for Ni- Cu-PGE mineralisation.

Along with the Narndee Ingeous Complex, Aldoro is also currently exploring the Penny South Gold Project, which is contiguous to Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) Penny West Project in the Youanmi Gold Mining District, as well as Unaly Hill South (Au) and Kiabye Well (Au).

The Company’s other projects include the Cathedrals Belt Nickel Project, with a significant tenement holding surround St George Mining’s (ASX: SGQ) Mt Alexander Project, the Leinster Nickel Project (Ni), Windimurra Igneous Complex (Ni-Cu- PGE, Li) and Ryans Find (Au, Ni-Cu-PGE).