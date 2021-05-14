Aldoro Resources set to start its maiden drilling program
Aldoro Resources (ASX:ARN) is set to begin its maiden drilling campaign.
ARN has 100% of the Narndee Nickel PGE Project in WA and has now secured its diamond drilling contractor - expected to be on site in June.
The company is chasing a Chalice Mines style discovery.
Chalice Mines discovered the world class Julimar PGE-Ni-Cu-Co-Au discovery in WA in 2020. This was Australia’s first major palladium discovery and opened up an entirely new minerals province.
Chalice went from 20c to $5.31 - that’s over 25 x return. It is now capped at $2.6BN...
The $26.9M capped Aldoro will begin with a 5000 metre program and has the ability to increase its program as results come in.
The drilling announcement comes just a month after ARN completed its Fixed Loop Electromagnetic (FLTEM) survey at the group’s Narndee Project in Western Australia.
The FLTEM data’s initial processing confidently constrained two walk-up, drill-ready targets, being VC1 and VC11.
Drilling will focus on confirmed high confidence anomalies VC1, VC11 and VC8.
These holes will also be assessed to determine their viability to conduct DHTEM surveys.
Those surveys will then be used to assess the size and nature of the in-hole bedrock conductors at depth, and also identify adjacent, off-hole bedrock conductors.
Aldoro is in the process of finalising a gradient array (GAIP) survey - an electrical geophysical technique which has the ability to identify disseminated sulphide mineralisation.
This type of survey helps de-risk the Project and refine its targets.
ARN will further investigate the use of a GAIP survey over all 11 high-interest anomalies (VC1-VC11) identified from the FLTEM survey.
ARN is backed internationally renowned geologist Dr Minlu Fu, who invested $2M into the company making his entity Dr Minlu Fu and Associates one of ARN’s largest shareholders.
Dr Fu’s previous successes and enviable track record involve a number of nickel, copper and gold discoveries and it is the potential to make a large nickel discovery that attracted him to make a strategic investment in ARN.
View Our Investment Portfolios
Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies,
with high potential and near term price catalysts.
Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.
Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of
early-stage growth sectors with strong management.
Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.
Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.
Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.