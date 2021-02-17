See Our Current Investments

Aldoro commences FLTEM survey at Nardee Ni-Cu-PGE project

By Hannah Goldman. Published at Feb 17, 2021, in Mining

Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN) has advised of the commencement of a High Power Fixed Loop EM (FLTEM) survey at its 100% owned flagship Narndee Project.

As announced on 24 November 2020, a total of 16 major targets were initially identified by an airborne VTEM survey around the Milgoo Peak area of the Narndee Igneous Complex.

Further refinement of data and imagery in December 2020 provided the basis for the selection of seven clear, discreet bedrock conductors - exceptional targets for follow-up exploration, along with nine broader, deeper anomalies.

Discrete bedrock conductors and broader electromagnetic anomalies identified from final processed VTEM data. FLTEM survey areas designated by light blue boxes showing survey lines.

These notable targets form the basis for the follow-up ground based FLTEM geophysical survey, offering a higher level of target discrimination than the VTEM results.

Commencing on 12 February 2021, with contractors HPEM Geophysical Services, the survey with enable the differentiate EM sources and eliminate spurious conductor anomalies such as trapped saline water in the weathered bedrock.

By establishing the true conductance levels for the bedrock conductors indicating the strong likelihood of sulphides, the probability of selecting false positive anomalies as drilling targets, is significantly nullified.

FLTEM transmitter equipment on site at Narndee. Inset, receiver loop capturing readings on one of the survey lines.

The subsequent results will be reviewed by Aldoro’s geophysical consultants, Southern Geoscience Consultants, with overall data interpretation and subsequest conductor modelling expected to be concluded in 4-6 weeks.

Future work

This data will be bolstered by a complementary 2DIP survey expected to commence in 3-4 weeks’ time, which will offer an additional layer of target interrogation.

Together with FLTEM, these combined datasets will significantly increase the likelihood of selecting only legitimate (sulphide) bedrock conductors for follow-up exploration.

The Narndee Project continues to be Aldoro’s core focus going forward and the Company shall provide shareholders with updates on exploration progress as required.

About Aldoro Resources

Aldoro Resources Ltd is an ASX-listed mineral exploration and development company.

Aldoro has a collection of gold and nickel focused advanced exploration projects all located in Western Australia.

The company’s flagship project is the Narndee Igneous Complex, highly prospective for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation.

Aldoro is also currently exploring the Penny South Gold Project, which is contiguous to Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) Penny West Project in the Youanmi Gold Mining District, as well as Unaly Hill South (Au) and Kiabye Well (Au).

Other projects include the Cathedrals Belt Nickel Project, with a significant tenement holding surround St George Mining’s (ASX:SGQ) Mt Alexander Project, the Leinster Nickel Project (Ni), Windimurra Igneous Complex (Ni-Cu-PGE, Li) and Ryans Find (Au, Ni-Cu- PGE).


