Aldoro closes in on 12 month high following survey completion
Shares in Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) traded as high as 37 cents (+10%) on Tuesday after the company informed the market that it had completed the Fixed Loop Electromagnetic (FLTEM) survey at the group’s Narndee Project in Western Australia.
The Narndee Complex is the largest layered maficultramafic complex in Australia and ranks in the top 10 globally with respect to size complemented with unique geology prospective for Ni-Cu-PGE deposits.
Historic exploration has generally focused on PGM mineralisation using a Bushveld model, whilst historic drill results have found good indications of Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation.
Aldoro has been in the process of methodically performing high level de-risking of the Narndee target prior to drilling commencement with a view to derisking activities.
Having now been completed, the FLTEM data’s initial processing has confidently constrained two walk-up, drill-ready targets, being VC1 and VC11.
Two additional targets, VC3 and VC7, have also been confirmed as bedrock conductors and will undergo further definition utilising MLTEM.
From a geological perspective, several targets are situated on pronounced bedrock highs, identified from the VTEM DEM data, resulting in a near surface bedrock conductor being identified.
A clear and strong bedrock anomaly was identified at VC1, one of the key targets, and due to the quality and nature of the anomaly Aldoro will undertake drill testing of high conductance core zones.
Drilling to provide better understanding of EM conductors
The company started its exploration program with funding of $2.2 million which management expects to cover costs through to the 3D modelling and commencement of drilling.
The June quarter will see a review of the multiple geological and geophysical layers to identify high priority drilling targets, and at this time the company will assess the need for a continuation of surveys to further de-risk prior to drilling.
The initial drill plan will consist of one to two diamond core holes per target identified by the VTEM, FLTEM and 2DIP surveys combined with other geological data such as topography and geochemistry assays.
The purpose of these holes will be to access at depth for the down hole IP survey to be performed.
The core from the initial drilling will also provide a better understanding of the EM conductors and mineralisation at bedrock.
Where to invest $1,000 right now
Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies,
with high potential and near term price catalysts.
Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.
Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of
early-stage growth sectors with strong management.
Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.
Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.
Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.