Vulcan’s Pilot Plant is now operational
Vulcan Energy (ASX:VUL) has today announced that its DLE Pilot Plant to demonstrate lithium extraction from live geothermal brine is now operational.
Notably, it has taken VUL less than six months to design, build, and commission the Pilot Plant.
VUL is aiming to become the world’s first Zero Carbon LithiumTM producer.
To achieve this, VUL intends to produce a battery-quality lithium hydroxide chemical product with net zero carbon footprint from its combined geothermal and lithium resource –Europe’s largest lithium resource, in the Upper Rhine Valley of Germany.
The DLE plant is vital to achieving this.
Vulcan is focused on demonstrating pre-treatment and DLE processes, as well the durability of the process over hundreds of cycles.
Results will feed into VUL’s Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) as will data from the Pilot Plant. This data will also inform and help finalise design of a larger Demonstration Plant.
Vulcan’s technology partners and internal experts have indicated that key process operations will scale up to commercial scale with minimal risk from the Demonstration scale.
“Getting our Pilot Plant up and running on live geothermal brine is a significant milestone for Vulcan,” Managing Director, Dr. Francis Wedin, commented:
“This has already started producing crucial data needed for de-risking the lithium extraction process. It took less than six months to design, build, and commission the Pilot Plant.
"This aggressive timeline was enabled by the project’s world-class technology partners and location in Germany, where access to chemical engineering expertise is unparalleled. This is a critical step towards our strategy of producing lithium hydroxide, using our unique Zero Carbon LithiumTM process, for the European battery electric vehicle market, and building a combined renewable energy and chemicals business. We look forward to keeping our shareholders informed as we progress our efforts.”
