Vulcan to use Circulor's full traceability and dynamic CO2 measurement solution

In a world-first for the lithium sector, Vulcan Energy (ASX:VUL) is to use Circulor's full traceability and dynamic CO2 measurement solution for Zero Carbon LithiumTM across the European Lithium-ion battery and Electric Vehicle (EV) supply chain.

Increased transparency, traceability and sustainability for battery raw metals were all directly targeted in the latest European Commission Battery Regulation proposed in December 2020.

Vulcan will be implementing Circulor’s solution to its future lithium supply contracts with European OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to help them meet their sustainability objectives for material traceability and CO2 transparency.

About Circulor

Circulor offers a software solution that enables customers to track raw materials through supply chains to demonstrate responsible sourcing and sustainability.

By applying blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning, facial recognition, mass balancing and other technologies Circulor makes sure that the digital twin is reliably linked to the physical resource throughout its entire journey. This enables:

Circulor’s customers include major European automotive manufacturers such as Volvo Cars, Daimler, Polestar and Jaguar Land Rover, which indicates OEMs’ growing need to demonstrate responsible sourcing of raw materials like lithium and to track and manage the embedded CO2 emission in their upstream supply chain for EVs, as they strive towards their net zero targets.

Circulor’s CO2 solution provides a dynamic month-to-month visibility of CO2 intensity across the supply chain and its participants.

Circulor’s solution will first be used during Vulcan’s project development including at a pilot and demonstration plant level, when the first samples are dispatched to customers.

Circulor and Vulcan will work together to prepare Vulcan and its supply chain for full traceability of Vulcan’s Zero Carbon LithiumTM product at the production start in 2024.

Douglas Johnson-Poensgen, Circulor’s CEO commented, “The EV battery market in Europe is evolving fast with many new players establishing themselves in the market, and with a clear advantage for those who can prove sustainable practices.

"We are pleased to be supporting Vulcan in meeting Europe’s needs for the electric vehicle transition, from a zero-carbon source, for many years to come. Together, we will set a new benchmark for the responsible sourcing of raw materials to enable sustainable mobility for the future.”

Dr Francis Wedin, Vulcan’s CEO added, “This collaboration between Circulor and Vulcan will allow us to develop the world’s first fully traceable, transparent and zero carbon lithium product extracted and consumed in Europe.

"As well as showing Vulcan’s commitment to a transparent supply chain with net zero carbon footprint, it is another industry-leading move by Vulcan that sets the way forward for the raw materials industry to improve and align to OEMs’ goal of producing truly sustainable EVs.”

It has been a big week for Vulcan, having announced that it is adding former Tesla Head of Battery and Energy Supply Chain, Annie Liu to its Board.

